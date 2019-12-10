BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, LightInTheBox, Virgin Galactic, AutoZone, Conn's, Stitch Fix

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after a report that the United States and China were planning to delay a new round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15. .N

At 10:59 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.09% at 27,933.83. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.13% at 3,140.19 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.26% at 8,644.589. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** AutoZone Inc <AZO.N>, up 7.7% ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, up 3.4% ** Advance Auto Parts Inc <AAP.N>, up 3.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** CF Industries Holdings Inc <CF.N>, down 3.4% ** Cigna Corp <CI.N>, down 2.8% ** CVS Health Corp <CVS.N>, down 2.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc <SPCE.N>, up 10.9% ** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, up 8.6% ** EnLink Midstream LLC <ENLC.N>, up 7.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Designer Brands Inc <DBI.N>, down 14.4% ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 13% ** Cantel Medical Corp <CMD.N>, down 5.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Technical Communications Corp <TCCO.O>, up 331.1% ** Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc <NLTX.O>, up 35.4% ** Iterum Therapeutics PLC <ITRM.O>, up 21.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Francesca's Holdings Corp <FRAN.O>, down 36.7% ** Conn's Inc <CONN.O>, down 30.2% ** Construction Partners Inc <ROAD.O>, down 17.8% ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc AMRX.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Amneal Pharma to buy majority stake in a federal drug provider, shares fall ** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc SGMO.O: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Slides as early data on blood disorder therapy underwhelms ** Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Slips as JP Morgan cuts to 'underweight' ** Arcadia Biosciences Inc RKDA.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of new hemp seeds product line ** Bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Bluebird bio: More data can differentiate between experimental therapies - Jefferies ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 10.9%

BUZZ-Virgin Galactic in flight as CEO buys shares ** LightInTheBox Holding Co LITB.N: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Brightens up on strong Q3 results ** Beyond Air Inc XAIR.O: down 10.6%

BUZZ-Down on discounted stock offering, private placement ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat profit, same-store sales ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Falls after Needham downgrades, says co could lose ~4 mln U.S. subscribers in 2020 ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: up 10.5%

BUZZ-Up as upbeat quarterly report prompts PT hikes ** Technical Communications Corp TCCO.O: up 331.1%

BUZZ-Eyes best day ever on strong results ** Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc RHP.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Down on stock offering to fund property buy ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O: down 36.7%

BUZZ-Plunges as weak traffic dents Q3 sales ** NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Gains on report of deal interest from McAfee ** Conn's Inc CONN.O: down 30.2%

BUZZ-Falls as Q3 same-store sales disappoints ** Scynexis Inc SCYX.O: down 11.3%

BUZZ-Slumps on $35 mln stock-and-warrants offering ** Designer Brands Inc DBI.N: down 14.4%

BUZZ-Drops as tariffs hurt Q3 profit ** Arbor Realty Trust Inc ABR.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Dips on upsized stock offering, buyback ** MongoDB Inc MDB.O: up 2%

BUZZ-Up after Needham raises PT on strong Q3 results ** Genworth Financial Inc GNW.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises on approval to sell stake in Canadian unit ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: up 19.9%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA fast-track designation ** Construction Partners Inc ROAD.O: down 17.8%

BUZZ-Falls on weak Q4 ** Agilent Technologies Inc A.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Jumps after Ackman's Pershing Square reveals stake ** ContraFect Corp CFRX.O: up 11.9%

BUZZ-Rises after $10 mln stock offering, $3 mln private placement to Pfizer

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.10%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.10%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.03%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.44%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.11%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.15%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.44%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.15%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.96%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.04%

