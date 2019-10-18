BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, JNJ, Snap, Retailers

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street fell on Friday, dragged down by Boeing and Johnson & Johnson and as worries over global economic growth were rekindled by gloomy data out of China.

At 13:36 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.68% at 26,841.17. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.33% at 2,988.03 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.83% at 8,089.53. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Intuitive Surgical Inc <ISRG.O>, up 6% ** Kansas City Southern <KSU.N>, up 5.5% ** State Street Corp <STT.N>, up 5.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 8.7% ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, down 6.3% ** Johnson & Johnson <JNJ.N>, down 5.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Contango Oil & Gas Co <MCF.N>, up 9.6% ** Holly Energy Partners L.P <HEP.N>, up 9.4% ** New Home Company Inc <NWHM.N>, up 7.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Gildan Activewear Inc <GIL.N>, down 24.6% ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp <NNA.N>, down 18.8% ** Sensient Technologies Corp <SXT.N>, down 10% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bionano Genomics Inc <BNGO.O>, up 157.2% ** Greenland Acquisition Corp <GLAC.O>, up 49% ** Dermira Inc <DERM.O>, up 27.2% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc <SES.O>, down 18.3% ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc <HYRE.O>, down 12.9% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 earnings, revenue beat ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Johnson & Johnson: Slips on move to recall a batch of baby powders ** The Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 revenue beat ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Jumps after BofA-ML upgrades to "buy" ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 1% BUZZ-Falls as proposed UAW deal to end strike includes closing 3 plants ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 4.9% BUZZ-Boeing Co: Falls after Reuters report on FAA letter demanding explanation ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 3.2% ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 4.2% ** L Brands Inc LB.N: down 5.8% ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: down 3.0% ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: down 2.9% ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N: down 2.5% ** Hanesbrands Inc HBI.N: down 8.6% ** PVH Corp PVH.N: down 1.7% ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 1.0% ** Burlington Stores Inc BURL.N: down 0.3% ** V.F. Corp VFC.N: down 0.7% ** Ross Stores ROST.O: down 0.3% BUZZ-Retailers fall as Credit Suisse expects weak holiday season ** WPX Energy WPX.N: down 1.9% ** PDC Energy PDCE.O: down 5.8% ** Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY.N: up 0.1% ** Penn Virginia Corp PVAC.O: down 3.1% ** Noble Energy NBL.N: down 1.8% ** Jagged Peak Energy JAG.N: down 3.8% ** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: down 0.7% ** Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Imperial Capital cuts crude oil forecast on tight market, weak premiums ** E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O: up 5.1% BUZZ-E*Trade eyes best day in over 3 yrs on upbeat Q3 results ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Peloton cycling higher as IPO research quiet period winds down ** Kansas City Southern KSU.N: up 5.5% BUZZ-Kansas City Southern: Q3 beat prompts investors to jump on the gravy train ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp NNA.N: down 18.8% BUZZ-Navios Maritime Acquisition plunges on deep-discounted stock offering ** Gentex Corp GNTX.O: down 1.8% BUZZ-Gentex Corp: Down after flagging sales hit from GM strike ** Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Street View: Intuitive Surgical's solid Q3 beat keeps momentum intact ** State Street Corp STT.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-State Street: Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Dermira Inc DERM.O: up 1.9% BUZZ-Eczema drug appears primed for commercial success - analysts ** Agilent Technologies Inc A.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-UBS sees risk of slowing growth, downgrades to 'neutral' ** Exponent Inc EXPO.O: down 7.5% BUZZ-Exponent tumbles on heels of Q3 results ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: down 0.7% BUZZ-Oracle dips after co-CEO Mark Hurd passes away ** Sensient Technologies Corp SXT.N: down 10.0% BUZZ-Sensient Technologies: Tumbles after disappointing Q4 earnings

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.95%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.17%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.37%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.20%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.46%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.36%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.83%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.90%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.13%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.75%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.15%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

