BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, J&J, Hepion Pharma, Coca-Cola
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
Wall Street edged lower on Friday, set to end a strong week on a downbeat note, as heavyweight Johnson & Johnson slipped and worries over global economic growth were rekindled by gloomy data out of China. .N
At 12:42 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.76% at 26,820.09. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.56% at 2,981.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.19% at 8,059.831. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kansas City Southern KSU.N, up 5.4% ** Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG.O, up 5.5% ** State Street Corp STT.N, up 5.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** L Brands Inc LB.N, down 7.6% ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O, down 6.1% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, down 5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Holly Energy Partners L.P HEP.N, up 9.2% ** Contango Oil & Gas Co MCF.N, up 8.3% ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, up 7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Gildan Activewear Inc GIL.N, down 25% ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp NNA.N, down 19.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O, up 81.9% ** Greenland Acquisition Corp GLAC.O, up 48.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, down 16.5% ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O, down 14.2% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 earnings, revenue beat ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Johnson & Johnson: Slips on move to recall a batch of baby powders ** American Express Co AXP.N: up 0.3% BUZZ-AmEx ticks down as outlook fails to impress investors ** The Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 revenue beat ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 0.8% BUZZ-Slips as Morgan Stanley downgrades, cuts PT ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Jumps after BofA-ML upgrades to "buy" ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-Falls as proposed UAW deal to end strike includes closing 3 plants ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 3.2% ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 4.2% ** L Brands Inc LB.N: down 5.8% ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: down 3.0% ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: down 2.9% ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N: down 2.5% ** Hanesbrands Inc HBI.N: down 8.6% ** PVH Corp PVH.N: down 1.7% ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 1.0% ** Burlington Stores Inc BURL.N: down 0.3% ** V.F. Corp VFC.N: down 0.7% ** Ross Stores ROST.O: down 0.3% BUZZ-Retailers fall as Credit Suisse expects weak holiday season ** WPX Energy WPX.N: down 1.7% ** PDC Energy PDCE.O: down 5.8% ** Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY.N: down 0.1% ** Penn Virginia Corp PVAC.O: down 1.7% ** Noble Energy NBL.N: down 1.9% ** Jagged Peak Energy JAG.N: down 3.4% ** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: down 0.3% ** Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-Imperial Capital cuts crude oil forecast on tight market, weak premiums ** E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O: up 4.9% BUZZ-E*Trade eyes best day in over 3 yrs on upbeat Q3 results ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: down 0.4% BUZZ-Peloton cycling higher as IPO research quiet period winds down ** Kansas City Southern KSU.N: up 5.4% BUZZ-Kansas City Southern: Q3 beat prompts investors to jump on the gravy train ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Marinus jumps as Cantor starts with "outperform" ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp NNA.N: down 19.5% BUZZ-Navios Maritime Acquisition plunges on deep-discounted stock offering ** Gentex Corp GNTX.O: down 1.8% BUZZ-Gentex Corp: Down after flagging sales hit from GM strike ** Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Shares up on Q3 beat ** Tradeweb Markets Inc TW.O: down 0.6% BUZZ-Dips after pricing upsized secondary offering ** State Street Corp STT.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-State Street: Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Dermira Inc DERM.O: up 1.9% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 0.6% BUZZ-Eczema drug appears primed for commercial success - analysts ** Agilent Technologies Inc A.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-UBS sees risk of slowing growth, downgrades to 'neutral'
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 1.21%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.48%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.47%
Energy
.SPNY
down 0.19%
Financial
.SPSY
up 0.19%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.55%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.88%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 1.30%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.22%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 0.59%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 0.09%
(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)
((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsCommodities US Markets
Explore BioTechExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-UnitedHealth, bank stocks, ReneSola
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Bank stocks, health insurers, Charles Schwab, ReneSola
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Roku, GM, Apple, chipmakers, gold miners, U.S. banks
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-J&J, Coca-Cola, Gildan Activewear, retailers