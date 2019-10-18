BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, J&J, Hepion Pharma, Coca-Cola

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street edged lower on Friday, set to end a strong week on a downbeat note, as heavyweight Johnson & Johnson slipped and worries over global economic growth were rekindled by gloomy data out of China. .N

At 12:42 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.76% at 26,820.09. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.56% at 2,981.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.19% at 8,059.831. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kansas City Southern KSU.N, up 5.4% ** Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG.O, up 5.5% ** State Street Corp STT.N, up 5.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** L Brands Inc LB.N, down 7.6% ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O, down 6.1% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, down 5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Holly Energy Partners L.P HEP.N, up 9.2% ** Contango Oil & Gas Co MCF.N, up 8.3% ** Borr Drilling Ltd BORR.N, up 7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Gildan Activewear Inc GIL.N, down 25% ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp NNA.N, down 19.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O, up 81.9% ** Greenland Acquisition Corp GLAC.O, up 48.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc SES.O, down 16.5% ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O, down 14.2% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 earnings, revenue beat ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Johnson & Johnson: Slips on move to recall a batch of baby powders ** American Express Co AXP.N: up 0.3% BUZZ-AmEx ticks down as outlook fails to impress investors ** The Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 revenue beat ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 0.8% BUZZ-Slips as Morgan Stanley downgrades, cuts PT ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Jumps after BofA-ML upgrades to "buy" ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-Falls as proposed UAW deal to end strike includes closing 3 plants ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 3.2% ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 4.2% ** L Brands Inc LB.N: down 5.8% ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: down 3.0% ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: down 2.9% ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N: down 2.5% ** Hanesbrands Inc HBI.N: down 8.6% ** PVH Corp PVH.N: down 1.7% ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 1.0% ** Burlington Stores Inc BURL.N: down 0.3% ** V.F. Corp VFC.N: down 0.7% ** Ross Stores ROST.O: down 0.3% BUZZ-Retailers fall as Credit Suisse expects weak holiday season ** WPX Energy WPX.N: down 1.7% ** PDC Energy PDCE.O: down 5.8% ** Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY.N: down 0.1% ** Penn Virginia Corp PVAC.O: down 1.7% ** Noble Energy NBL.N: down 1.9% ** Jagged Peak Energy JAG.N: down 3.4% ** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: down 0.3% ** Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-Imperial Capital cuts crude oil forecast on tight market, weak premiums ** E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O: up 4.9% BUZZ-E*Trade eyes best day in over 3 yrs on upbeat Q3 results ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: down 0.4% BUZZ-Peloton cycling higher as IPO research quiet period winds down ** Kansas City Southern KSU.N: up 5.4% BUZZ-Kansas City Southern: Q3 beat prompts investors to jump on the gravy train ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Marinus jumps as Cantor starts with "outperform" ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp NNA.N: down 19.5% BUZZ-Navios Maritime Acquisition plunges on deep-discounted stock offering ** Gentex Corp GNTX.O: down 1.8% BUZZ-Gentex Corp: Down after flagging sales hit from GM strike ** Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Shares up on Q3 beat ** Tradeweb Markets Inc TW.O: down 0.6% BUZZ-Dips after pricing upsized secondary offering ** State Street Corp STT.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-State Street: Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Dermira Inc DERM.O: up 1.9% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 0.6% BUZZ-Eczema drug appears primed for commercial success - analysts ** Agilent Technologies Inc A.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-UBS sees risk of slowing growth, downgrades to 'neutral'

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.21%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.48%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.47%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.19%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.19%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.55%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.88%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.30%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.22%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.59%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.09%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.