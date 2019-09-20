BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, InspireMD, Roku, McDermott, California Resources

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks ticked higher on Friday, as cues of easing monetary policy around the globe and signs of further co-operation on Sino-U.S. trade talks kept the S&P 500 within 1% of a record high. .N

At 11:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.14% at 27,132.41. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.06% at 3,008.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.24% at 8,163.46. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O, up 3.9% ** United Rentals Inc URI.N, up 3.1% ** O'Reilly Automotive Inc ORLY.O, up 2.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O, down 5.9% ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O, down 5.6% ** CSX Corp CSX.O, down 2.5% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N, up 71.5% ** California Resources Corp CRC.N, up 17.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Yuma Energy Inc YUMA.N, down 18.4% ** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N, down 8.5% ** Charah Solutions Inc CHRA.N, down 7.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Gamida Cell Ltd GMDA.O, up 12.2% ** Akorn Inc AKRX.O, up 10.8% ** Durect Corp DRRX.O, up 10.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Wins Finance Holdings Inc WINS.O, down 23.4% ** Roku Inc ROKU.O, down 14.7% ** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O, down 14.7% ** CannTrust Holdings Inc CTST.N: down 1.5% BUZZ-Analysts debate possible sale, shares surge after selloff ** Scholastic Corp SCHL.O: up 7.2% BUZZ-Jumps after reporting smaller loss, higher revenue ** Steelcase Inc SCS.N: up 9.4% BUZZ-Rises on profit, revenue beat ** California Resources Corp CRC.N: up 17.9% BUZZ-Jumps after denying restructuring reports ** InspireMD Inc NSPR.N: down 40.6% BUZZ-Drops after offering priced ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 5.9% BUZZ-Evercore sees risk of Q3 international subscriber miss ** SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: down 2.7% BUZZ-CS says SolarEdge Technologies going beyond the edge, raises PT ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 4.3% BUZZ-Berenberg starts coverage with "sell" on intensifying competition ** HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc HTGM.O: down 7.2% BUZZ-HTG Molecular plumbing record lows on stock offering plan ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: down 5.6% BUZZ-Slips after CFO exit, BAML moves to sidelines ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Portfolio complexity is top challenge - analyst ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 14.7% BUZZ-Pivotal starts with 'sell,' says big boys could make growth difficult ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 5.5% BUZZ-Down on $24 bln reorganization plan by wildfire victims ** Houston American Energy Corp HUSA.A: up 3.0% Headline of story OR Buzz OR Brief USN ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: up 71.5% BUZZ-Surges after tech unit receives takeover interest ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: down 1.0% BUZZ-RBC calls Etsy "more special"; upgrades to "outperform" ** Tractor Supply Co TSCO.O: down 0.2% BUZZ-Q3 uncertainty clouding near-term sentiment for Tractor Supply - Guggenheim ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 0.4% BUZZ-GE's "top-tier" CFO hunt likely to prove challenging - brokerage ** Finisar Corp FNSR.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-Jumps as II-VI gets Chinese regulatory nod for $3.2 bln acquisition ** Opera Ltd OPRA.O: down 4.5% BUZZ-Opera out of tune on stock offering ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-Up after EMA committee recommends label update for diabetes drug ** Zoetis Inc ZTS.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Rises after European Commission approves antiparasitic drug for dogs ** Redwood Trust Inc RWT.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-Rises after another capital raise ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Shares rev up amid retail sales, analyst day talk ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 1.5% BUZZ-Rises as FDA expands label for two HIV drugs ** J. C. Penney JCP.N: up 15.7% BUZZ-Set to snap week-long slides ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 0.5% BUZZ-Google Cloud showing some signs of momentum - Baird ** Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-MKM Partners starts with 'buy' ** SMTC Corp SMTX.O: down 12.2% BUZZ-Tumbles on plans to exit China, lower 2019 forecast ** ICICI Bank Ltd IBN.N: up 10.4% ** HDFC Bank Ltd HDB.N: up 9.3% ** Vedanta Ltd VEDL.N: up 8.0% ** Tata Motors TTM.N: up 9.6%

BUZZ-India ETF eyes best day in over 7 years as government slashes corporate taxes ** Prevail Therapeutics Inc PRVL.O: up 7.2% BUZZ-Rises on being added to Russell indexes

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.37%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.24%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.23%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.21%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.12%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.94%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.03%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.27%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.20%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.18%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.19%

(Compiled by by C Nivedita and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.