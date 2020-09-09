BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix Inc, Trillium Therapeutics, Moleculin Biotech

Commodities
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, as a rout in technology shares halted and investors shrugged off news that AstraZeneca had paused global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.94% at 27,758.31. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.28% at 3,374.38 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.70% at 11,032.004. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Qorvo Inc <QRVO.O>, up 8.1% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 4.4% ** Corning Inc <GLW.N>, up 4.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Tiffany & Co <TIF.N>, down 10.2% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 3.7% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 3.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, up 17.4% ** Altisorc Asset Management Corp <AAMC.N>, up 10.3% ** Sunnova Energy International Inc <NOVA.N>, up 8.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, down 17.4% ** Slack Technologies Inc <WORK.N>, down 14.7% ** Tiffany & Co <TIF.N>, down 10.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Intra-cellular Therapies Inc <ITCI.O>, up 61.4% ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc <TRIL.O>, up 42.1% ** Urban Tea Inc <MYT.O>, up 34.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc <MCFT.O>, down 13.2% ** Bonso Electronics Internaional Inc <BNSO.O>, down 12.4% ** Kaspien Holdings Inc <KSPN.O>, down 11.5% ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 0.1% ** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Street View: GM-Nikola all charged up in latest deal ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 2.8% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Rivals rise as AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: down 10.2%

BUZZ-Slides as LVMH casts doubts on takeover ** Watford Holdings Ltd WTRE.O: up 24.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on Reuters report of buyout offer from Arch Capital ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 10.3%

BUZZ-Success or failure of COVID-19 vaccine to impact its future ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises after EU talks for doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Gets another "buy" rating, shares rise ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Jefferies hikes ad business valuation on potential jump in consumer goods spending ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 17.1%

BUZZ-Falls as brokerages cut PT after Q2 billings disappoint ** Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI.O: up 61.4%

BUZZ-Soars on positive bipolar disorder therapy study results ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.O: up 42.1%

BUZZ-Surges on $25 mln equity investment from Pfizer ** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA positive about cancer therapy study ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Raymond James remains positive, resumes with 'market perform'

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.62%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.24%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.78%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.44%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.14%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.96%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.07%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.79%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.52%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.61%

