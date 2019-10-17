BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, IBM, Hepion Pharma, Tata Motors

Contributor
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street was set for a higher open on Thursday, after Britain struck a preliminary last-minute deal with the European Union helping to ease some geopolitical jitters, while upbeat earnings from Netflix and Morgan Stanley affirmed a strong start to the reporting season.

At 7:17 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.30% at 27,020. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.32% at 3,001, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.37% at 7,978.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Tata Motors Ltd TTM.N, up 8.6% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N, up 6.4% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N, up 5.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** First Majestic Silver Corp AG.N, down 5.1% ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N, down 4.8% ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N, down 4.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Future Fintech Group Inc FTFT.O, up 102.4% ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O, up 80.0% ** Cronos Group Inc CRON.O, up 16.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O, down 25.6% ** Novus Therapeutics Inc NVUS.O, down 15.7% ** SG Blocks Inc SGBX.O, down 14.1% ** The New Age Beverage Corp NBEV.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges after Nestea iced tea relaunch announcement ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Alcoa to pursue asset sales, portfolio review; shares rise ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after adding slightly more paying subscribers than expected BUZZ-Street View: Netflix guidance conservative ahead of rising competition ** IBM Corp IBM.N: down 4.8% premarket BUZZ-IBM: Shares drop on Q3 rev miss ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Bank of America stays on course despite macro uncertainty ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Up after getting approval to start manufacturing in China

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

