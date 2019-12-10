BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Genworth Financial, Conn's, Chewy, Stitch Fix, Designer Brands

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes looked set to rise at the open on Tuesday, after a report that trade negotiators from the United States and China were planning to delay a fresh round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15. .N

At 9:07 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.14% at 27,942. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.16% at 3,139.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.25% at 8,377. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** LightInTheBox Holding Co <LITB.N>, up 56.5% ** Genworth Financial Inc <GNW.N>, up 9.9% ** Ferrellgas Partners L.P. <FGP.N>, up 8.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Designer Brands Inc <DBI.N>, down 18.8% ** KKR & Co Inc <KKR.N>, down 7.8% ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust <ROYT.N>, down 4.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Technical Communications Corp <TCCO.O>, up 241.3% ** Ascena Retail Group Inc <ASNA.O>, up 26.4% ** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc <VTGN.O>, up 21.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Conn's Inc <CONN.O>, down 26.1% ** Scynexis Inc <SCYX.O>, down 24.3% ** Francesca's Holdings Corp <FRAN.O>, down 22.6% ** Technical Communications Corp TCCO.O: up 241.3% premarket BUZZ-Eyes best day ever on strong results ** Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc RHP.N: down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Down on stock offering to fund property buy ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Chewy's third quarter 'not tasty enough to take a bite' - Jefferies ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Needham downgrades, says co could lose ~4 mln U.S. subscribers in 2020 ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O: down 22.6% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as weak traffic dents Q3 sales ** NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains on report of deal interest from McAfee ** Ability Inc ABIL.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on SEC settlement of antifraud complaint ** Conn's Inc CONN.O: down 26.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q3 same-store sales disappoints ** Scynexis Inc SCYX.O: down 24.3% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on $35 mln stock-and-warrants offering ** Designer Brands Inc DBI.N: down 18.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops as tariffs hurt Q3 profit ** Arbor Realty Trust Inc ABR.N: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Dips on upsized stock offering, buyback ** MongoDB Inc MDB.O: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Up after Needham raises PT on strong Q3 results ** Genworth Financial Inc GNW.N: up 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on approval to sell stake in Canadian unit ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: up 18.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA fast-track designation ** Construction Partners Inc ROAD.O: down 11.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on weak Q4 ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: up 9.5% premarket BUZZ-Up as upbeat quarterly report prompts PT hikes ** Agilent Technologies Inc A.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after Ackman's Pershing Square reveals stake ** ContraFect Corp CFRX.O: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on equity raise plans; Pfizer to buy $3 mln worth of shares

(Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

