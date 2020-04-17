BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Cutera, Moderna

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street bounced on Friday as Boeing said it would resume production of commercial jets, with investors also cheering President Donald Trump's plan to reopen the economy and on hopes of a potential drug by Gilead Sciences to treat COVID-19..N

At 17:40 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.79% at 23,959.49. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.48% at 2,841.12 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.64% at 8,586.7. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** TransDigm Group Corp <TDG.N>, up 13.7% ** HollyFrontier Corp <HFC.N>, up 13.5% ** Citizens Financial Group Inc <CFG.N>, up 13.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, down 4.1% ** Electronic Arts Inc <EA.O>, down 3.7% ** Activision Blizzard Inc <ATVI.O>, down 3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Wideopenwest Inc <WOW.N>, up 34.2% ** Silvergate Capital Corp<SI.N>, up 34% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings <AMC.N>, up 28.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas <DGAZ.N>, down 15.3% ** Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas <DRIP.N>, down 15.1% ** Casper Sleep Inc <CSPR.N>, down 14.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Golden Bull Ltd <DNJR.O>, up 49.2% ** Genetic Technologies Ltd <GENE.O>, up 41.4% ** Surgery Partners Inc <SGRY.O>, up 33.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cutera Inc <CUTR.O>, down 20.1%- ** Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings <LTRPB.O>, down 18.6% ** RedHill Biopharma Ltd <RDHL.O>, down 14.6%

** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Netflix loses ground, analyst starts with sell rating ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 2.6% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 6.6% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 4.7% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: up 4.3% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 5.8% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 8.8% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 8.5% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 5.4% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 6.0% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 4.1%

** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: up 6.7% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 4.7% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: up 4.5%

BUZZ-U.S. casino, travel stocks jump on hopes of COVID-19 treatment BUZZ-Las Vegas Sands Corp says Asia expansion on track, shares rise ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 17.6%

BUZZ-Street View: U.S. BARDA award puts spotlight on Moderna's coronavirus vaccine BUZZ-Moderna: Jumps on $483 mln award to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development ** Planet Fitness Inc PLNT.N: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Planet Fitness jumps on Trump's plan to end shutdown; Peloton backpedals ** AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N: up 28.5% ** IMAX Corp IMAX.N: up 6.4% ** Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N: up 15.5%

BUZZ-Cinemas: Set for blockbuster day on Trump's plan to end shutdown ** Cree Inc CREE.O: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Cree flat after $500 mln liquidity boost, JP Morgan PT hike ** Kansas City Southern KSU.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Kansas City Southern rises as higher Mexico shipments drive Q1 beat ** Corteva Inc CTVA.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Corteva: BofA cuts to "neutral" on long-term concerns ** Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N: up 6.2% ** MetLife Inc MET.N: up 5.7% ** American International Group AIG.N: up 4.0% ** Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-U.S. insurers rise as broader market gains ** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co BHVN.N: up 10.0% BUZZ-Biohaven Pharma: Rises as Cowen starts with "outperform" on migraine drug's potential ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 6.5% BUZZ-Schlumberger: Rises as Q1 profit scrapes past expectations ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 4.5% BUZZ-Regeneron Pharma: BMO hikes PT as eye drug appears safer than rival ** Twin River Worldwide Holdings TRWH.N: up 1.1% Caesars Entertainment Corp CZR.O: up 3.8% BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades casino operators Twin River and Caesars to "buy" ** The Stars Group TSG.O: up 17.4% BUZZ-The Stars Group jumps on upbeat Q1 revenue forecast ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 1.1%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 6.6%

** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 8.7%

** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 4.7%

** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 6.6%

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 0.2% BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise amid broad-market gains, higher Treasury yields

BUZZ-Street View: Morgan Stanley's online platforms stable, but near-term outlook muted ** Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N: up 14.5% BUZZ-Spirit AeroSystems: Lifts off on Boeing's plan to restart production ** Kohls Corp KSS.N: up 6.4% BUZZ-Kohls Corp: Shares rise; lands new $1.5 bln credit line ** EPR Properties EPR.N: up 12.3% BUZZ-EPR Properties: Brokerages cut PT on concerns of rent deferment ** Pulmatrix Inc PULM.O: down 27.4% BUZZ-Pulmatrix Inc: Tumbles on direct stock-and-warrants offering ** Cutera Inc CUTR.O: down 20.1% BUZZ-Cutera drops on deep-discounted stock deal ** Edwards Lifesciences EW.N: up 4.6% BUZZ-Edwards Lifesciences: SVB upgrades on likely sharper post-COVID recovery ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: up 9.0% BUZZ-Street View: Report on Gilead's coronavirus drug adds confusion, not confidence ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 2.1% BUZZ-Apple Inc: Goldman Sachs downgrades to "sell" on coronavirus fears

** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: flat BUZZ-Street View: Abbott shows strength across businesses amid coronavirus storm ** Procter & Gamble PG.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Procter & Gamble: Rises on profit beat as consumers stock up essentials ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 4.1% BUZZ-Street View: BlackRock will brace the turmoil like a rock

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.86%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.05%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.60%

Energy

.SPNY

up 8.06%

Financial

.SPSY

up 4.15%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.26%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 3.65%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.38%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 3.24%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.36%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 2.19%

