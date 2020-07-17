BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Applied DNA Sciences, RumbleOn, JB Hunt

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Friday as investors bet on more official stimulus to drive a post-pandemic economic revival, even as COVID-19 cases saw another record rise at home. .N

At 8:45 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.54% at 26,697. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.66% at 3,215.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.07% at 10,624.5. The top two NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Barnes & Noble Education Inc <BNED.N>, up 31.8% ** Ocwen Financial Corp OCN.N, up 31.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** J.Jill Inc <JILL.N>, down 12.6% ** Ra Medical Systems Inc <RMED.N>, down 11.8% ** Shaw Communications Inc <SJR.N>, down 8.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Verona Pharma Plc <VRNA.O>, up 107.8% ** RumbleOn Inc <RMBL.O>, up 104.8% ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc <APDN.O>, up 55.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** OraSure Technologies Inc <OSUR.O>, down 23.7% ** BIO-key International Inc <BKYI.O>, down 17.5% ** Aehr Test Systems <AEHR.O>, down 16% ** Applied DNA Sciences APDN.O: up 55.4% premarket BUZZ-Soars on positive early results for COVID-19 vaccine candidates ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Netflix tumbles as Q3 subscriber forecast disappoints BUZZ-Street View: Netflix Q3 not 'dark' as shows mark 'good place' ** PPG Industries Inc PPG.N: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-PPG rises as Q2 profit beats estimates on strong paint product demand ** JB Hunt Transport JBHT.O: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Q2 results top estimates ** Hecla Mining HL.N: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Up as RBC upgrades to "sector perform" on improving financials ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Norwegian Cruise Line down after $1.4 bln refuel ** RumbleOn RMBL.O: up 104.8% premarket BUZZ-Shares more than double on CarGurus deal ** PG&E PCG.N: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Cal Fire says co's equipment started Kincade wildfire ** RADA Electronic Industries RADA.O: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains on new defense order wins

