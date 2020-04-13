BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Amazon.com, Dish Network, GE, AMC Entertainment, Aurora Cannabis

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock markets slipped in subdued trading on Monday after a strong rally last week, as corporate America launches into what is expected to be a painful quarterly earnings season due to the coronavirus pandemic. .N

At 01:08 pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.14% at 23,212.28. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.76% at 2,740.79 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.75% at 8,092.516. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, up 5.9% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, up 5.3% ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, up 5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 14.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 13.1% ** Alliance Data Systems Corp <ADS.N>, down 10.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc <ICD.N>, up 60.8% ** Manning & Napier Inc <MN.N>, up 51.4% ** Can Fite Biofarma Ltd <CANF.N>, up 40.8% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF <ROOF.N>, down 23.4% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, down 20% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Scworx Corp <WORX.O>, up 508.4% ** Borqs Technologies Inc <BRQS.O>, up 372% ** NN Inc<NNBR.O>, up 67.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sabre Corp <SABR.O>, down 20.1% ** Mid-Con Energy Partners LP <MCEP.O>, down 16.2% ** Sotherly Hotels Inc <SOHON.O>, down 15.7% ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Falls as co projects Q1 loss of about $600 mln ** Dish Network Corp DISH.O: down 5.8%

BUZZ- Falls as co cuts jobs, re-evaluates business ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: down 14.9% ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: down 8.7%

BUZZ-Falls on capital raise plans, reverse stock split ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 4.7% ** Netflix NFLX.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-With millions stuck at home, Canaccord raises PT on Netflix, Amazon

BUZZ-Amazon rises on plans to hire 75,000 workers amid coronavirus spread ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-FedEx rises as BofA upgrades to "buy" on Amazon shipping pause ** NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI.O: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Evercore downgrades on falling demand from automotive sector ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 20.0%

BUZZ-AMC tumbles 20% after unconfirmed report it may hire bankruptcy law firm ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Falls after refinancing debt

** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 7.2% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 14.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 13.1%

BUZZ-Cruise operators dip after CDC extends "no sail" order ** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Surges on beginning trial for potential COVID-19 treatment ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: down 5.5%

BUZZ-JPM cuts PT on bumpy near-term ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 65.0%

BUZZ-Up on plan to begin testing services for COVID-19 ** Gilead Sciencs Inc GILD.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Gilead's coronavirus drug data leaves Wall St cautiously optimistic

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 0.9%

Buzz-KeyBanc raises PT on China recovery ** Athersys Inc ATHX.O: up 16.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after FDA clears cell therapy trial in COVID-19 patients ** Yelp Inc YELP.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-J.P.Morgan cuts PT, earnings estimate on coronavirus impact ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 15.4%

BUZZ-Pluristem jumps after its therapy treats 1st U.S. patient with COVID-19 complications ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-Jefferies highlights work from home winners & losers ** Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Baird cuts data center REIT Digital Realty to "neutral" on valuation ** Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PTs for MedTech as coronavirus slows elective surgeries ** CytoSorbents Corp CTSO.O: up 21.2%

BUZZ- Up as FDA approves therapy for emergency use in COVID-19 patients ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Caterpillar falls on BofA downgrade ** Quintana Energy Services Inc QES.N: down 21.0%

BUZZ-Crashes on dismal industry outlook, furlough plans ** Qualstar Corp QBAK.O: down 19.1%

BUZZ-Down on plans to delist from Nasdaq ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PT on coronavirus impact on surgeries

BUZZ-PREVIEW: J&J set for Q1, med devices seen taking elective procedure hit ** Burlington Stores Inc BURL.N: down 6.0%

BUZZ-Burlington Stores falls as co launches $1 bln capital raise, furloughs most staff ** Alimera Sciences Inc ALIM.O: up 14.7%

BUZZ-Jumps after forecasting Q1 revenue ahead of estimates ** Natera Inc NTRA.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Slips after withdrawing 2020 forecast ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Macy's down on report of hiring Lazard for finance boosting options ** EBay Inc EBAY.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises after CEO appointment ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-PREVIEW: JPMorgan shares tumble amid expectations for dim Q1 results ** Enzo Biochem Inc ENZ.N: down 10.7%

BUZZ-Drops as co's lab-testing volumes fall due to COVID-19 ** Borqs Technologies Inc BRQS.O: up 372.0%

BUZZ-Borqs set for best day ever after receiving $150 mln line of credit ** Zoetis Inc ZTS.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Guggenheim optimistic about animal health firms The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.26%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.01%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.40%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.65%

Financial

.SPSY

down 3.63%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.94%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 3.40%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.25%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.69%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 4.47%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.99%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

