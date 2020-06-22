BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Neonode, Zscaler, Ideanomics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes, S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes were largely flat on Monday as investors weighed the implications of rising coronavirus infections for business activity while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose for a seventh session. .N

At 11:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.05% at 25,858.6. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.04% at 3,099.11 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.38% at 9,984.232. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 5.7% ** Synopsys Inc <SNPS.OQ>, up 4% ** Carrier Global Corp <CARR.N>, up 3.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises <RCL.N>, down 8% ** American Airlines Group <AAL.OQ>, down 7.4% ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 7.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais-CEMIG <CIGc.N>, up 53.5% ** Invitae Corp <NVTA.N>, up 38.8% ** Tortose Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, up 22.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ntn Buzztime <NTN.N>, down 22.8% ** Cohen & Compny Inc <COHN.N>, down 19.5% ** Livent Corp <LTHM.N>, down 15.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sintx Tchnologies <SINT.O>, up 180.8% ** Evoke Pharma EVOK.O, up 69.1% ** Ideanomics Inc <IDEX.O>, up 56.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, down 34.7% ** Urban One Inc <UONEK.O>, down 31.3% ** 9F Inc <JFU.O>, down 28.7% ** Alkaline Water WTER.O: up 9.2%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of direct-to-consumer website ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises as UBS upgrades on 'amplified' growth potential ** Tyson Foods TSN.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Falls as China suspends poultry imports from Arkansas plant ** Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV.O: down 9.8%

BUZZ-Plunges as COVID-19 curbs thwart approval of antibiotic ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 7.4%

BUZZ-Drops as co announces equity, debt recap ** Myomo Inc MYO.A: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Gains on restarting device deliveries ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Gains on Wells Fargo's 'overweight' rating ** Campbell Soup CPB.N: up 1.0% ** Conagra Brands CAG.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Jefferies sees appetite post-COVID for food producers, upgrades ** Virgin Galactic SPCE.N: up 11.3%

BUZZ-Flies on agreement with NASA ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Mizuho hikes PT on growth prospects ** Evoke Pharma EVOK.O: up 69.1%

BUZZ-Set for best day after FDA approves co's nasal spray ** Evelo Biosciences EVLO.O: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Soars after therapy included in COVID-19 trial ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: down 15.3%

BUZZ-Falls as lithium producer launches $225 mln convertible deal ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Tesla challenger Nio accelerates after Tencent discloses stake ** Luckin Coffee LK.O: down 16.5%

BUZZ-Luckin shareholders to vote on ousting Chairman Lu, shares fall ** Fuling Global FORK.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on take-private offer ** Invitae Corp NVTA.N: up 38.7%

BUZZ-Up on deal to buy genomic analysis company ** Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Up on liquidity boost, plan to reopen most stores by July ** 21Vianet VNET.O: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Rises on $150 mln investment from Blackstone ** Alaska Air ALK.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Skids on bleak demand outlook ** Zscaler Inc ZS.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises after co announces $1 bln convertible; Needham sets Street-high PT ** Theratechnologies THTX.O: up 16.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive data for cancer treatment technology ** Ideanomics IDEX.O: up 59.0%

BUZZ-Rises on $3.4 mln electric vehicle supply deal ** GDS Holdings GDS.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises as existing investors to buy $505 mln in shares ** Neonode NEON.O: up 16.4%

BUZZ-Jumps as Yesar Electronics selects company's sensor modules

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.18%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.11%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.36%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.49%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.46%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.97%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.71%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.02%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.02%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.71%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.55%

