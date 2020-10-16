BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Navistar, Boeing, Regeneron, Pfizer

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street bounced back on Friday after three straight days of losses, following a positive update from Pfizer on the development of its COVID-19 vaccine and on data that showed a stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last month. .N

At 11:54 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.93% at 28,759.04. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.59% at 3,503.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.35% at 11,754.58. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** General Electric Co <GE.N>, up 6.6% ** Westrock Company <WRK.N>, up 4.7% ** Vertex Pharma <VRTX.O>, up 4.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc <JBHT.O>, down 8.1% ** Schlumberger Ltd <SLB.N>, down 8% ** V.F. Corp <VFC.N>, down 4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc <HTZ.N>, up 94.2% ** CIT Group Inc <CIT.N>, up 28.8% ** Oblong Inc <OBLG.N>, up 22.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Sos Limited <SOS.N>, down 9% ** NTN Buzztime Inc <NTN.N>, down 8.9% ** Schlumberger Ltd <SLB.N>, down 8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, up 90.2% ** Praxis Precision Medicines Inc <PRAX.O>, up 53.7% ** SG Block Inc <SGBX.O>, up 40.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Calyxt Inc <CLXT.O>, down 20.5% ** Del Taco Restaurants Inc <TACO.O>, down 17.7% ** Biomerica Inc <BMRA.O>, down 17.4% ** Gilead GILD.O: down 1.0% BUZZ- Dips as WHO study raises doubts on remdesivir's benefits against COVID-19 ** Yandex N.V YNDX.O: down 2.3% BUZZ-Russia's Yandex terminates Tinkoff buyout talks, shares down ** MMTEC Inc MTC.O: up 14.6% BUZZ- Rises on strong half-year revenue ** Amarin AMRN.O: up 3.1% BUZZ- Rises on positive data from heart drug study ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: up 4.4% BUZZ- Gains as Jefferies upgrades to 'buy' ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.3% ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 2.7% BUZZ-Pfizer seeks U.S. emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine in November, shares rise ** Schlumberger SLB.N: down 8.0% BUZZ- Down after Q3 revenue plunges on demand hit ** CIT Group CIT.N: up 28.8% BUZZ- Rises on First Citizens buyout deal ** Orchard Therapeutics ORTX.O: up 14.5% BUZZ- Rises after EU panel endorses co's gene therapy ** SG Blocks Inc SGBX.O: up 40.2% BUZZ- Jumps on deal with Blink Charging ** Hertz HTZ.N: up 94.2% BUZZ- Rips higher on $1.65 bln DIP funding ** Calyxt Inc CLXT.O: down 20.5% BUZZ- Drops on deep-discounted direct stock deal ** Lazydays Holdings Inc LAZY.O: up 11.6% BUZZ-Lazydays Holdings rebounds after co scraps equity offering ** Boeing BA.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Boeing takes flight as 737 MAX nears European safety approval ** Navistar NAV.N: up 21.1%

BUZZ- Soars on report of nearing deal with Volkswagen's Traton ** J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT.O: down 8.0%

BUZZ- Down on Q3 profit miss ** Coffee Holding Co JVA.O: up 9.3%

BUZZ- Jumps as co to launch CBD-infused coffee ** GTT Communications GTT.N: up 7.0%

BUZZ- Rises as co to sell infrastructure unit for $2.15 bln ** Regeneron REGN.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ- Up after EU panel endorses expanded use of eczema drug ** Daqo New Energy DQ.N: down 4.8%

BUZZ- Drops after lowering Q3 sales guidance ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: down 1.5% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 0.9% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 8% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 1.5%

** Baker Hughes BKR.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-U.S. energy cos fall as COVID-19 resurgence weakens oil prices ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ- Rises as co tops Q3 Street estimates ** Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc TARS.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ- Rises 1.25% in Nasdaq debut ** Del Taco Restaurants TACO.O: down 17.7%

BUZZ- Plunges on muted results, Q4 expectations ** Gulfport Energy GPOR.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ- Gains on plan to defer interest payment on some notes ** Vaxart VXRT.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ- Down after report on U.S. probe into claims related to COVID-19 vaccine

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.42%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.38%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.60%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.42%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.61%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.39%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.11%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.18%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.03%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.26%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.