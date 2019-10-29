BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-National Oilwell, PG&E, Grubhub, Tesla, Pfizer

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

The S&P 500 touched a record high on Tuesday as investors cheered strong earnings from big drugmakers Merck and Pfizer, while a disappointing profit from Google parent Alphabet kept the Nasdaq firmly in the red. .N

At 13:05 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.09% at 27,114.65. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.18% at 3,044.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.27% at 8,303.387. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** National Oilwell Varco Inc <NOV.N>, up 13.9% ** Xerox Holdings Corp <XRX.N>, up 11.2% ** Leggett & Platt Incorp <LEG.N>, up 8.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** IPG Photonics Corp <IPGP.OQ>, down 12.7% ** A. O. Smith Corp <AOS.N>, down 3.3% ** Waters Corp <WAT.N>, down 3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Pg&E Corp <PCG.N>, up 19.5% ** Talos Energy Inc <TALO.N>, up 16.1% ** Unifi Inc <UFI.N>, up 14.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Grubhub Inc <GRUB.N>, down 44.1% ** Silica Hld Inc <SLCA.N>, down 35.4% ** Diebold Nixdorf Incorp <DBD.N>, down 29% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wins Finance Holdings Inc <WINS.O>, up 47.6% ** Amkor Tech Inc <AMKR.O>, up 31.8% ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc <SES.O>, up 28.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Beyond Meat Inc <BYND.O>, down 19.1% ** Safe-T Group Ltd <SFET.O>, down 17.8% ** Xunlei Ltd <XNET.O>, down 17.7%

** Grubhub Inc GRUB.N: down 44.1% BUZZ-Plunges as results, forecast disappoint ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 19.1% BUZZ-Street View- Rising competition to limit Beyond Meat's growth ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: up 14.8% BUZZ-Data shows no clear winner, competition with Amgen to continue - Jefferies ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 2% BUZZ-Drops as profit misses on highest-ever quarterly cost ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N: up 11.2% BUZZ-Up on better-than-expected Q3 results ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Up after raising 2019 earnings forecast ** Superconductor Technologies Inc SCON.N: up 17.8% BUZZ-Soars on exploring strategic alternatives ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 4.2% BUZZ-Rises as Keytruda propels beat-and-raise quarter ** Steven Madden Ltd SHOO.O: up 10.3% BUZZ-Pops on profit beat, guidance hikes ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.N: down 35.4% BUZZ-Falls after wider-than-expected loss, dour outlook ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 19.5% BUZZ-Restores power to 57% of customers hurt by California fires, shares rise ** Amkor Technology Inc AMKR.O: up 31.8% BUZZ-Set to open at over 12-year high on strong Q3 ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: down 3.9% BUZZ-Shopify: Falls after surprise Q3 loss on higher spending ** Kellogg Co K.N: up 4% BUZZ-Sweetened by Q3 sales, profit beat ** A. O. Smith Corp AOS.N: down 3.3% BUZZ-Falls as weak demand in China dents forecast ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N: up 11.2% BUZZ-Up on better-than-expected Q3 results ** The Kroger Co KR.N: down 2.3%

** Walmart Inc WMT.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-Slip as Amazon makes grocery delivery free for U.S. Prime members ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-KeyBanc starts coverage, says company an improving growth story ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 5.2% BUZZ-Surges on strong demand for bone marrow therapy ** Cummins Inc CMI.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Shares skid as outlook darkens on lower truck production ** Texas Roadhouse Inc TXRH.O: up 18.2% BUZZ-Serves better-than-expected profit, shares jump ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-Set to open at 1-month high after profit beat ** IPG Photonics Corp IPGP.O: down 12.7%

BUZZ-Top decliner on S&P 500 as profit slumps

** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N: up 13.9%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected core earnings

** NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-NXP sees stabilization in chip demand, lifts SOX to new record ** Winnebago Industries Inc WGO.N: down 5%

BUZZ-Loses some steam [nL3N27E3RJ

** Waters Corp WAT.N: down 3%

BUZZ-Waters Corp slips on full-year forecast cut ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.N: down 35.4%

BUZZ-Touches record low on wider-than-expected loss, dour outlook ** Leggett & Platt Incorp LEG.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Hits 2-year high on beat-and-raise quarter ** Granite Construction Incorp GVA.N: down 11%

BUZZ-Slumps on planned convertible debt deal

** AutoNation Inc AN.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Down after investors unimpressed by Q3 results

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Down after domestic car sales dip in Q3

** NeoGenomics Inc NEO.O: up 10%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q3 results

** Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N: down 18%

BUZZ-Slumps after dismal Q3 results, weak outlook

** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit, revenue beat ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: up 14.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Mirati has a drug that works

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.73%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.25%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.33%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.86%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.26%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.48%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.51%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.52%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.07%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.84%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.06%

