BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nabriva Therapeutics, GigCapital3, Fat Brands, Niocan

U.S. stock index futures fell 1% on Friday as delays over a new fiscal stimulus package and surging coronavirus infections dented sentiment even as regulators moved toward emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine. .N

At 7:08 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.72% at 29,793. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.79% at 3,639.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.79% at 12,304. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp <TPGY.N>, up 146.9% ** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust <PEI.N>, up 18.2% ** GigCapital3 Inc <GIK.N>, up 18.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Amplify Energy Corp <AMPY.N>, down 13.3% ** J Jill Inc <JILL.N>, down 11.8% ** QuantumScape Corp <QS.N>, down 9.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Vtv Therapeutics Inc <VTVT.O>, up 143.8% ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNOA.O>, up 87.3% ** Fat Brands Inc <FAT.O>, up 57.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Nabriva Therapeutics Plc <NBRV.O>, down 27.1% ** Aytu Bioscience Inc <AYTU.O>, down 24.4% ** Professional Diversity Network Inc <IPDN.O>, down 23.5% ** Nabriva Therapeutics PLC NBRV.O: down 27.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on pricing 6 mln share offering ** VTv Therapeutics Inc VTVT.O: up 143.8% premarket BUZZ-Doubles after top shareholder increases stake ** Niocan Inc NIO.O: down 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Slides as joins equity raise race

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

