BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Myomo Inc, Eastman Kodak Co, AxoGen Inc, FedEx Corp

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as investors hoped for a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, with upbeat quarterly results from FedEx also boosting sentiment. .N

At 6:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.35% at 28,125, S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.46% at 3,421, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.49% at 11,520. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.K>, up 41.9% ** FedEx Corp <FDX.N>, up 10.1% ** Capri Holdings Ltd <CPRI.K>, up 8.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** ADT Inc <ADT.N>, down 8.3% ** J Jill Inc <JILL.K>, down 7.9% ** Just Energy Group <JE.N>, down 6.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc <RETO.O>, up 30.9% ** Pacific Ethanol Inc <PEIX.O>, up 21.3% ** AxoGen Inc <AXGN.O>, up 20.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Novus Therapeutics Inc <NVUS.O>, down 14% ** Electro-Sensors Inc <ELSE.O>, down 9.5% ** Rave Restaurant Group Inc <RAVE.O>, down 9.1% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Apple's new product launch strengthens ecosystem ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Up on plans to study COVID-19 vaccine candidate for cats ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Trump says TikTok deal is very close ** AxoGen Inc AXGN.O: up 20.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q3 outlook ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 10.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: FedEx continues to be beneficial in the peak season ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 41.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after law firm's report on CEO's option grants ** Myomo Inc MYO.A: up 51.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges after Medicare provider certification ** Adobe Systems Inc ADBE.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Digital media paints another pretty picture for Adobe

