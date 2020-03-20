BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mylan, Genmark, Accenture

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures firmed 4% on Friday, at the end of another torrid week for financial markets that have been battered by growing evidence of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. .N

At 6:33 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 3.96% at 20,795. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 3.57% at 2,489, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 4.82% at 7,645.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc <HTZ.N>, up 48.2% ** Performance Food Group Co <PFGC.N>, up 37.4% ** Laredo Petroleum Inc <LPI.N>, up 32.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** United Natural Foods Inc <UNFI.N>, down 21.1% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, down 15.9% ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, down 11.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Rand Capital Corp <RAND.O>, up 100.5% ** Genmark Diagnostics Inc <GNMK.O>, up 89.8% ** Top Ships Inc <TOPS.O>, up 50.0% The top Nasdaq percentage loser premarket .PRPL.O: ** Biomerica Inc <BMRA.O>, down 22.5% ** Genmark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O: up 89.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges after FDA approves emergency use of coronavirus test ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler flags multi-billion dollar potential for likely COVID-19 drug

** Accenture Plc ACN.N: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Brokerages cut Accenture PTs, but positive on co's ability to navigate crisis

** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-J.P.Morgan upgrades on company's ability to recover during crisis ** Mylan NV MYL.O: up 17.7% premarket BUZZ-Soars after ramping up malaria drug output for potential COVID-19 use

(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.