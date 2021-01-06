BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-My Size Inc, Beyond Meat, pot stocks

Commodities
Futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index sank 2% on Wednesday as the possibility of Democrats gaining control of the Senate sparked fears of tighter regulations on technology mega-caps. .N

At 7:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.23% at 30,354. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.17% at 3,711.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.41% at 12,613.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, up 18.3% ** Luxfer Holdings PLC <LXFR.N>, up 16.2% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, up 15.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Masonite International Corp <DOOR.N>, down 16.8% ** Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc <NGVC.N>, down 11.3% ** CNFinance Holdings Ltd <CNF.N>, down 8.5% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Guardion Health Sciences Inc <GHSI.O>, up 63.7% ** Change Healthcare Inc <CHNG.O>, up 34.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** My Size Inc <MYSZ.O>, down 22.5% ** Titan Medical Inc <TMDI.O>, down 17.6% ** Naked Brand Group Ltd <NAKD.O>, down 16.9% ** My Size Inc MYSZ.O: down 22.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops on discounted share offering ** ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp ACEV.O: up 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on reports of merger talks with Achronix ** TAT Technologies Ltd TATT.O: up 33.1% premarket BUZZ-Gains on rental services agreement with Honeywell ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 16.8% premarket ** Aphria Inc APHA.O: up 8.9% premarket ** Cronos Group Inc CRON.O: up 9.7% premarket ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: up 18.3% premarket ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: up 15.5% premarket ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 15.6% premarket BUZZ-Pot stocks: Gain as Democrats edge closer to U.S. Senate control ** Perrigo Co PLC PRGO.N: down 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Down after brokerage downgrades rating ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc ARE.N: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Down after medical office REIT prices upsized equity offering ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Shares down after Piper Sandler downgrades ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.6% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.1% premarket ** SM Energy Co SM.N: up 1.4% premarket ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 2.5% premarket ** Apache Corp APA.O: up 2.2% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 2.1% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 2.0% premarket ** TechnipFMC PLC FTI.N: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Oil cos rise as Saudi Arabia pledges unilateral output cut

