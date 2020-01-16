US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley, Tesla, Signet Jewelers, Qudian, Noble Energy

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 crossed the 3,300 mark for the first time and other stock indexes hit record highs on Thursday, as encouraging retail sales data and upbeat Morgan Stanley earnings fueled a rally following the signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal. .N

At 12:30 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.53% at 29,182.99. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.50% at 3,305.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.58% at 9,312.615. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Morgan Stanley <MS.N>, up 7.7% ** CenturyLink Inc <CTL.N>, up 3.6% ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.O>, up 3.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp <BK.N>, down 7.8% ** PPG Industries Inc <PPG.N>, down 2.9% ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, down 2.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Signet Jewelers Ltd <SIG.N>, up 41.9% ** Volt Information Sciences Inc <VOLT.N>, up 22.5% ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 13.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Qudian Inc <QD.N>, down 16.7 % ** Air Industries Group <AIRI.N>, down 10.8 % ** Pearson Plc <PSO.N>, down 9.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Reliv' International Inc <RELV.O>, up 45.7 % ** NantKwest Inc <NK.O>, up 39.9 % ** Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>, up 37.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** CounterPath Corp <CPAH.O>, down 14.8 % ** Sundance Energy Inc <SNDE.O>, down 14.3 % ** Wisekey International Holding AG <WKEY.O>, down 14.3 % ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises as profit beats on strength in bond trading, underwriting ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Drops on Q4 profit miss, dismal forecast

** Signet Jewelers SIG.N: up 41.9%

BUZZ-Soars on upbeat holiday sales, forecast raise ** PPG Industries Inc PPG.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Falls on first quarterly profit miss in one year, weak forecast ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Falls as registrations in California nearly halve in Q4, MS downgrades ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Noble Energy jumps as all wells in Leviathan field turn fully operational ** XPO Logistics Inc XPO.N: up 13.1%

BUZZ-XPO Logistics jumps as it explores sale or spin-off of business units ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: down 9.1%

BUZZ-Reports bigger-than-expected Q4 loss/shr

BUZZ-Drops as JPM cuts PT after bigger-than-expected loss ** McClatchy Co MNI.A: up 323.9%

BUZZ-Surges on reaching standstill agreement for pension payments ** ReWalk Robotics Ltd RWLK.O: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Drops on plans to raise equity ** Qudian Inc QD.N: down 16.7%

BUZZ-Qudian shares slip on withdrawn forecast ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Weakness in chemicals likely to persist into 2020 - RBC ** U.S. Bancorp USB.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Positive operating leverage a challenge for U.S. Bancorp ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Street View: BlackRock on strong footing ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Street View: GS still has lingering issues, but all eyes now on investor day ** MoneyGram International Inc MGI.O: up 23.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on higher growth in monthly transactions

** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Drops on lower Q4, full-year revenue forecasts ** Hershey Co HSY.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler raises PT on "attractive" growth profile ** BroadVision Inc BVSN.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Set for 2-yr high as second-largest shareholder raises stake ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 1.5% ** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM.N: up 0.8% ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 0.7% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Chip stocks rise after TSMC forecasts sharp rise in Q1 revenue ** Centurylink Inc CTL.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Set for best day in over 2 months on $1.6 bln order ** Opera Ltd OPRA.O: down 13.0%

BUZZ-Slumps after Hindenburg Research pegs downside at 70% ** Neon Therapeutics Inc NTGN.O: up 43.9%

BUZZ-Rises after BioNTech agrees to buy co for about $67 mln ** Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Jefferies sees "unique" buying opportunity ahead of InterXion acquisition ** OrganiGram Holdings Inc OGI.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-OrganiGram up on agreement to sell medical cannabis products online ** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Rises as JPM rates "overweight", says stock undervalued ** Far Point Acquisition Corp FPAC.N: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Far Point Acquisition hits record high on deal to buy Global Blue ** Heat Biologics Inc HTBX.O: down 25.0%

BUZZ-Hits record low after discounted stock-and-warrant offering ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N: up 12.0%

BUZZ-Gains on plans to sell its logistics business ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Eyes best week since Sept after CEO comments on opioid litigations ** Science Applications International Corp SAIC.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Science Applications falls on block trade The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.36%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.53%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.31%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.40%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.69%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.04%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.59%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.80%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.24%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.53%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.48%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2439, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2439;))

Most Popular