BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, Tesla, Signet Jewelers, Neon Therapeutics

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock indexes hit record highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 crossing the 3,300 mark for the first time, as upbeat earnings from Morgan Stanley and a tech rally added to optimism from an initial U.S.-China trade deal. .N

At 10:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.56% at 29,191.54. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.48% at 3,305.18 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.66% at 9,319.849. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Morgan Stanley <MS.N>, up 6.8% ** IPG Photonics Corp <IPGP.O>, up 4.2% ** CenturyLink Inc <CTL.N>, up 4.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp <BK.N>, down 7.3% ** PPG Industries Inc <PPG.N>, down 3% ** PNC Financial Services Group Inc <PNC.N>, down 1.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** The McClatchy Co <MNI.N>, up 405% ** Signet Jewelers Ltd <SIG.N>, up 35.8% ** Volt Information Sciences Inc <VOLT.N>, up 22.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Qudian Inc <QD.N>, down 15.5% ** Alcoa Corp <AA.N>, down 9.7% ** Pearson Plc <PSO.N>, down 8.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>, up 50.3% ** Cemtrex Inc <CETX.O>, up 47.8% ** Polarityte Inc <PTE.O>, up 33.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Wisekey International Holding AG <WKEY.O>, down 14.3% ** Opera Ltd <OPRA.O>, down 14.1% ** Sundance Energy Inc <SNDE.O>, down 13% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises as profit beats on strength in bond trading, underwriting ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Falls as registrations in California nearly halve in Q4, MS downgrades ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Drops on Q4 profit miss, dismal forecast

** Signet Jewelers SIG.N: up 35.8%

BUZZ-Soars on upbeat holiday sales, forecast raise

** XPO Logistics Inc XPO.N: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as co to explore sale ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Reports bigger-than-expected Q4 loss/shr ** McClatchy Co MNI.A: up 385.4%

BUZZ-Surges on reaching standstill agreement for pension payments ** ReWalk Robotics Ltd RWLK.O: down 8.9%

BUZZ-Drops on plans to raise equity ** Neon Therapeutics Inc NTGN.O: up 49.6%

BUZZ-Rises after BioNTech agrees to buy co for about $67 mln

** Qudian Inc QD.N: down 15.5%

BUZZ-Qudian shares slip on withdrawn forecast ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Street View: UnitedHealth's strong performance sets positive momentum for MCOs ** U.S. Bancorp USB.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Positive operating leverage a challenge for U.S. Bancorp ** Opera Ltd OPRA.O: down 14.1%

BUZZ-Slumps after Hindenburg Research pegs downside at 70% ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Street View: BlackRock on strong footing ** MoneyGram International Inc MGI.O: up 11.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on higher growth in monthly transactions

** PPG Industries Inc PPG.N: down 3%

BUZZ-Falls on first quarterly profit miss in one year, weak forecast ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Drops on lower Q4, full-year revenue forecasts ** BroadVision Inc BVSN.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Set for 2-yr high as second-largest shareholder raises stake ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: down 5.3%

BUZZ-BioNTech to buy Neon for about $67 mln, shares of both companies rise ** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM.N: up 1.3% ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.0% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 2.3% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Chip stocks rise after TSMC forecasts sharp rise in Q1 revenue ** Centurylink Inc CTL.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Set for best day in over 2 months on $1.6 bln order The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.34%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.55%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.28%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.40%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.36%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.28%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.53%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.82%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.19%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.42%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.36%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

