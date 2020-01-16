BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, Tesla, Signet Jewelers, Neon Therapeutics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes hit record highs on Thursday, with the S&P 500 crossing the 3,300 mark for the first time, as upbeat earnings from Morgan Stanley and a tech rally added to optimism from an initial U.S.-China trade deal. .N

At 10:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.56% at 29,191.54. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.48% at 3,305.18 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.66% at 9,319.849. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Morgan Stanley <MS.N>, up 6.8% ** IPG Photonics Corp <IPGP.O>, up 4.2% ** CenturyLink Inc <CTL.N>, up 4.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp <BK.N>, down 7.3% ** PPG Industries Inc <PPG.N>, down 3% ** PNC Financial Services Group Inc <PNC.N>, down 1.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** The McClatchy Co <MNI.N>, up 405% ** Signet Jewelers Ltd <SIG.N>, up 35.8% ** Volt Information Sciences Inc <VOLT.N>, up 22.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Qudian Inc <QD.N>, down 15.5% ** Alcoa Corp <AA.N>, down 9.7% ** Pearson Plc <PSO.N>, down 8.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>, up 50.3% ** Cemtrex Inc <CETX.O>, up 47.8% ** Polarityte Inc <PTE.O>, up 33.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Wisekey International Holding AG <WKEY.O>, down 14.3% ** Opera Ltd <OPRA.O>, down 14.1% ** Sundance Energy Inc <SNDE.O>, down 13% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises as profit beats on strength in bond trading, underwriting ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Falls as registrations in California nearly halve in Q4, MS downgrades ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Drops on Q4 profit miss, dismal forecast

** Signet Jewelers SIG.N: up 35.8%

BUZZ-Soars on upbeat holiday sales, forecast raise

** XPO Logistics Inc XPO.N: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as co to explore sale ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Reports bigger-than-expected Q4 loss/shr ** McClatchy Co MNI.A: up 385.4%

BUZZ-Surges on reaching standstill agreement for pension payments ** ReWalk Robotics Ltd RWLK.O: down 8.9%

BUZZ-Drops on plans to raise equity ** Neon Therapeutics Inc NTGN.O: up 49.6%

BUZZ-Rises after BioNTech agrees to buy co for about $67 mln

** Qudian Inc QD.N: down 15.5%

BUZZ-Qudian shares slip on withdrawn forecast ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Street View: UnitedHealth's strong performance sets positive momentum for MCOs ** U.S. Bancorp USB.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Positive operating leverage a challenge for U.S. Bancorp ** Opera Ltd OPRA.O: down 14.1%

BUZZ-Slumps after Hindenburg Research pegs downside at 70% ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Street View: BlackRock on strong footing ** MoneyGram International Inc MGI.O: up 11.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on higher growth in monthly transactions

** PPG Industries Inc PPG.N: down 3%

BUZZ-Falls on first quarterly profit miss in one year, weak forecast ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Drops on lower Q4, full-year revenue forecasts ** BroadVision Inc BVSN.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Set for 2-yr high as second-largest shareholder raises stake ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: down 5.3%

BUZZ-BioNTech to buy Neon for about $67 mln, shares of both companies rise ** Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co TSM.N: up 1.3% ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.0% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 2.3% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Chip stocks rise after TSMC forecasts sharp rise in Q1 revenue ** Centurylink Inc CTL.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Set for best day in over 2 months on $1.6 bln order The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.34%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.55%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.28%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.40%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.36%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.28%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.53%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.82%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.19%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.42%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.36%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.