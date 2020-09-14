Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mogu Inc, Kala Pharma, Delta Air Lines, Trevana Inc

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's major indexes climbed on Monday on a boost from technology stocks while signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a spurt of multi-billion dollar deals also brightened the mood. .N

At 11:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.35% at 28,039.52. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.67% at 3,396.77 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.26% at 11,099.069. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, up 9.5% ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.OQ>, up 7.1% ** Incyte Corp <INCY.OQ>, up 7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, down 3.3% ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 2.7% ** J.B. Hunt Transport Service Inc <JBHT.OQ>, down 2.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Select Energy Services Inc <WTTR.N>, up 19.6% ** Nam Tai Property NTP.N, up 16% ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, up 15.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, down 7.1% ** Penumbra Inc <PEN.N>, down 5.9% ** SunCoke Energy Inc <SXC.N>, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immunomedics <IMMU.O>, up 100.6% ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, up 89.8% ** Scientific Games Corp <SGMS.O>, up 45.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Nano-X Imaging Ltd <NNOX.O>, down 14.5% ** Groupon Inc <GRPN.O>, down 12.3% ** Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc <KALA.O>, down 12% ** Kroger Co KR.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Kroger's H2 looks strong, but COVID-19 risks remain ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises ahead of key 737 MAX training review begins in London ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Oracle confirms being part of TikTok's proposal to govt, shares rise ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Climbs on $40 bln deal for chip designer Arm ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 27.2%

BUZZ-Soars as lenders agree to out-of-court financial restructuring terms ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Gilead's $21 bln deal should cement its foothold in cancer portfolio ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 0.4% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-No imminent threat to U.S. drugmakers from Trump drug pricing order - Evercore ** Town Sports International Inc CLUB.O: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Drops on bankruptcy filing ** Seattle Genetics Inc SGEN.O: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on Merck deal for cancer therapies ** Scientific Games Corp SGMS.O: up 45.5%

BUZZ-Surges as Caledonia-led group to take 34.9% stake ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Falls after U.S. FDA declines to approve kidney treatment ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Rises on license deal with Mayo Clinic for potential cancer treatments ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Pares losses after strong rebuttal to short-seller report ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from potential COVID-19 drug combination trial ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O: up 89.8%

BUZZ-Nearly doubles on positive data on lead Alzheimer's treatment ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 44.5%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for human study of potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.6% ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Pfizer, Biontech rise on proposed expansion of COVID-19 vaccine trial enrollment ** Dynavax Technologies Corp DVAX.O: up 15.4%

BUZZ-Rises on supply deal for COVID-19 vaccine development ** GameStop Corp GME.N: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Jumps after brokerage upgrades on upcoming console launches ** InflaRx NV IFRX.O: up 11.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on starting late-stage trial of potential COVID-19 treatment ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo likes risk/reward with stock 'stuck in the mud' ** Myovant Sciences Inc MYOV.N: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Rises on positive study results in uterine fibroids treatment ** 89bio Inc ETNB.O: up 7%

BUZZ-Rises on positive results from liver disease treatment's early study ** Trevana Inc TRVN.O: up 17.4%

BUZZ-Guggenheim bets on co's opioid painkiller, initiates with 'buy' ** Ziopharm Oncology Inc ZIOP.O: up 11.5%

BUZZ-Up as rare brain tumor therapy gets FDA tag ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-To buy Tracfone in $6.25 bln deal, shares rise ** Dow Inc DOW.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to sell some U.S. Gulf Coast ops for $620 mln ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Pledges loyalty program to raise $6.5 bln; shares rise ** Equitrans Midstream Corp ETRN.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Considers options against EQT in pipeline dispute; shares fall ** Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA.O: down 12.0%

BUZZ-Slides as Jefferies downgrades on high cost of eye disease therapy ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Gains on $84 mln contract for nerve agent-induced seizure drug ** Tempur Sealy International Inc TPX.N: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Bounces on upbeat Q3 sales forecast ** Mogu Inc MOGU.N: up 15.8%

BUZZ-Soars on $10 mln share buyback program ** CoreLogic Inc CLGX.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises after Cannae Holdings, Senator Investment sweeten buyout bid ** OneWater Marine Inc ONEW.O: down 10.9%

BUZZ-Slides on proposed equity offering The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.75%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.65%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.72%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.63%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.64%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.55%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.11%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.25%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.33%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.09%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.32%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC TPR MU INCY KR COTY JBHT WTTR NTP MOGU SHLL PEN SXC IMMU SAVA SGMS NNOX GRPN KALA BA ORCL NVDA JILL GILD MRK PFE CLUB SGEN MNK SRNE NKLA VXRT BNTX DVAX GME IFRX AZO MYOV ETNB TRVN ZIOP VZ DOW DAL ETRN MRNS TPX CLGX ONEW

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular