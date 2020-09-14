BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mogu Inc, Kala Pharma, Delta Air Lines, Trevana Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's major indexes climbed on Monday on a boost from technology stocks while signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a spurt of multi-billion dollar deals also brightened the mood. .N

At 11:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.35% at 28,039.52. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.67% at 3,396.77 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.26% at 11,099.069. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Tapestry Inc <TPR.N>, up 9.5% ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.OQ>, up 7.1% ** Incyte Corp <INCY.OQ>, up 7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, down 3.3% ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 2.7% ** J.B. Hunt Transport Service Inc <JBHT.OQ>, down 2.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Select Energy Services Inc <WTTR.N>, up 19.6% ** Nam Tai Property NTP.N, up 16% ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, up 15.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, down 7.1% ** Penumbra Inc <PEN.N>, down 5.9% ** SunCoke Energy Inc <SXC.N>, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Immunomedics <IMMU.O>, up 100.6% ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, up 89.8% ** Scientific Games Corp <SGMS.O>, up 45.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Nano-X Imaging Ltd <NNOX.O>, down 14.5% ** Groupon Inc <GRPN.O>, down 12.3% ** Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc <KALA.O>, down 12% ** Kroger Co KR.N: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Kroger's H2 looks strong, but COVID-19 risks remain ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises ahead of key 737 MAX training review begins in London ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Oracle confirms being part of TikTok's proposal to govt, shares rise ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Climbs on $40 bln deal for chip designer Arm ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 27.2%

BUZZ-Soars as lenders agree to out-of-court financial restructuring terms ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Gilead's $21 bln deal should cement its foothold in cancer portfolio ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 0.4% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-No imminent threat to U.S. drugmakers from Trump drug pricing order - Evercore ** Town Sports International Inc CLUB.O: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Drops on bankruptcy filing ** Seattle Genetics Inc SGEN.O: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on Merck deal for cancer therapies ** Scientific Games Corp SGMS.O: up 45.5%

BUZZ-Surges as Caledonia-led group to take 34.9% stake ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Falls after U.S. FDA declines to approve kidney treatment ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Rises on license deal with Mayo Clinic for potential cancer treatments ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Pares losses after strong rebuttal to short-seller report ** Incyte Corp INCY.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from potential COVID-19 drug combination trial ** Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA.O: up 89.8%

BUZZ-Nearly doubles on positive data on lead Alzheimer's treatment ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 44.5%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for human study of potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.6% ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Pfizer, Biontech rise on proposed expansion of COVID-19 vaccine trial enrollment ** Dynavax Technologies Corp DVAX.O: up 15.4%

BUZZ-Rises on supply deal for COVID-19 vaccine development ** GameStop Corp GME.N: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Jumps after brokerage upgrades on upcoming console launches ** InflaRx NV IFRX.O: up 11.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on starting late-stage trial of potential COVID-19 treatment ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo likes risk/reward with stock 'stuck in the mud' ** Myovant Sciences Inc MYOV.N: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Rises on positive study results in uterine fibroids treatment ** 89bio Inc ETNB.O: up 7%

BUZZ-Rises on positive results from liver disease treatment's early study ** Trevana Inc TRVN.O: up 17.4%

BUZZ-Guggenheim bets on co's opioid painkiller, initiates with 'buy' ** Ziopharm Oncology Inc ZIOP.O: up 11.5%

BUZZ-Up as rare brain tumor therapy gets FDA tag ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-To buy Tracfone in $6.25 bln deal, shares rise ** Dow Inc DOW.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to sell some U.S. Gulf Coast ops for $620 mln ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Pledges loyalty program to raise $6.5 bln; shares rise ** Equitrans Midstream Corp ETRN.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Considers options against EQT in pipeline dispute; shares fall ** Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA.O: down 12.0%

BUZZ-Slides as Jefferies downgrades on high cost of eye disease therapy ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Gains on $84 mln contract for nerve agent-induced seizure drug ** Tempur Sealy International Inc TPX.N: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Bounces on upbeat Q3 sales forecast ** Mogu Inc MOGU.N: up 15.8%

BUZZ-Soars on $10 mln share buyback program ** CoreLogic Inc CLGX.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises after Cannae Holdings, Senator Investment sweeten buyout bid ** OneWater Marine Inc ONEW.O: down 10.9%

BUZZ-Slides on proposed equity offering The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.75%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.65%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.72%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.63%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.64%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.55%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.11%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.25%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.33%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.09%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.32%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.