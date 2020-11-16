BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Moderna, Visa, American Airlines, Palo Alto Networks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Monday after Moderna became the second U.S. company in a week to report positive results from its COVID-19 vaccine trial, raising hopes of a quicker economic recovery from a pandemic-led recession..N

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.66% at 29,899. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.00% at 3,617.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.25% at 11,903.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** HighPoint Resources Corp HPR, up 84.8% ** Foundation Building Materials Inc FBM, up 26.3% ** Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A BBVA.K, up 18.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund FMO, down 11.6% ** Casper Sleep Inc CSPR.K, down 11.6% ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.K, down 7.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Ameri Holdings Inc AMRHW.O, up 337.5% ** U.S. Well Services Inc USWSW.O, up 173.1% ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc AVCTW.O, up 114.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Gulfport Energy Corp GPOR.O, down 45.7% ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp ADMP.O, down 42.6% ** Pyxis Tankers Inc PXS.O, down 25.7% ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises as JPM upgrades to 'overweight' ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Brazil regulatory approves COVID-19 antigen test ** Obseva SA OBSV.O: up 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on positive data from preterm labor treatment study

** CSX Corp CSX.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-CS says CSX Corp top pick among rail operators, raises PT ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp ADMP.O: down 42.6% premarket BUZZ-Sinks on second FDA rejection for opioid overdose treatment

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 13.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as vaccine shows 94.5% effectiveness in preventing COVID-19

** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 2.5% premarket

** Visa Inc V.N: up 2.4% premarket

** American Express Co AXP.N: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-U.S. card firms jump on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine cheer ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q1 beat, forecast ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 5.9% premarket ** Delta Airlines Inc DAL.N: up 6.2% premarket

** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 9.8% premarket

** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 5.0% premarket ** Hyatt Hotels Corporation H.N: up 5.1% premarket ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 9.4% premarket ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 8.5% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 10.3% premarket ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Travel stocks rise after Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine 94.5% effective

** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 14.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod to start mid-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Maiden Holdings Ltd MHLD.O: up 22.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit ** Bentley Systems Inc BSY.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise on positive vaccine data

(Compiled by Chavi Mehta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.