BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Moderna, Schlumberger, Verizon

U.S. stock futures rose on Monday after a two-day slide for Wall Street, as bets on a more dovish outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve brightened the mood ahead of a busy week for quarterly earnings reports from companies including Boeing and Apple. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.41% at 26,431. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.51% at 3,220.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.02% at 10,565.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Sogou Inc Adr <SOGO.N>, up 23.7% ** CNX Midstream Partners LP <CNXM.N>, up 14.2% ** Overseas Shipholding Group Inc <OSG.N>, up 14.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** ION Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, down 9.4% ** Renesola Ltd <SOL.N>, down 8.5% ** Nine Energy Service Inc <NINE.K>, down 8.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Wilhelmina International Inc <WHLM.O>, up 173.1% ** Socket Mobile Inc <SCKT.O>, up 98.6% ** Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNSS.O>, up 50.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Wisekey International Holding AG <WKEY.O>, down 24.7% ** Ascena Retail Group Inc <ASNA.O>, down 19.4% ** T-Mobile US Inc <TMUSR.O>, down 16.7% ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Verizon's long-term strategy intact despite 5G competition ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Schlumberger well positioned for coming cycle ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 10.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on more U.S. funding for its COVID-19 vaccine

