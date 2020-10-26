BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Moderna, Royal Caribbean, oil and tech stocks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks decline picked pace on Monday afternoon, setting the Dow for its worst day in more than seven weeks, as soaring coronavirus cases and a political deadlock over the fiscal relief bill raised doubts about the fate of the economy recovery. .N

At 1309 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.90% at 27,513.89. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.36% at 3,383.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.33% at 11,279.381. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** American Electric Power Company Inc <AEP.O>, up 1.8% ** Consolidated Edison Inc <ED.N>, up 1.3% ** Abbott Labs <ABT.N>, up 1.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 13.2% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 10.7% ** Hasbro Inc <HAS.O>, down 10.5% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Document Security Systems Inc <DSS.N>, up 41.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** SAP SE <SAP.N>, down 23.3% ** 3D Systems Corp <DDD.N>, down 15.9% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 13.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Lianluo Smart Ltd <LLIT.O>, up 28.1% ** Mid-Con Energy Partners LP <MCEP.O>, up 22.1% ** SLM Corp <SLMBP.O>, up 20.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** BioSig Technologies Inc <BSGM.O>, down 41.4% ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, down 23.4% ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd <BVXV.O>, down 22.8% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N down 2.9%

** Chevron Corp CVX.N down 2.9%

** Schlumberger NV SLB.N down 1.9%

** Halliburton Co HAL.N down 3.2%

** Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N down 4.1%

** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N down 6.1%

** Marathon Oil MRO.N down 6.8%

** Callon Petroleum CPE.N down 6.6%

BUZZ-Energy firms fall as crude prices drop on COVID-19 demand concerns

** Titan Pharma TTNP.O : up 10.1% BUZZ-Titan Pharma: Surges after settling debt of $5.2 mln

** Microsoft MSFT.O: down 3.1% ** Amazon.com AMZN.O: down 0.9% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O : down 3.4% ** International Business Machines IBM.N:down 2.9% ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: down 4.0%

**Salesforce.com CRM.N: down 4.7% BUZZ-Tech cos fall after SAP scraps medium-term margin goals

** Raytheon Co RTX.N: down 3.5% BUZZ-U.S. weapons makers dip after China to impose sanctions over Taiwan arms sales ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 1.0% BUZZ-Advanced Micro Devices: Susquehanna raises PT on strong Q3 hopes ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.0% BUZZ-Apple Inc: Citi Research sees upside from strength in Macs, iPads ** Mid-Con Energy Partners LP MCEP.O: up 22.1% BUZZ-Mid-Con Energy Partners: Surges on merger deal with Contango Oil & Gas ** Esports Entertainment Group Inc GMBL.O down 0.6%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to buy assets worth $43 mln ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of end-to-end encryption for all users ** Turning Point Therapeutics Inc <TPTX.O > down 8.4%

BUZZ-Slips on $400 mln equity raise plans ** New Residential Investment Corp NRZ.N down 8.3%

BUZZ-Slides after Q3 profit miss ** Amgen AMGN.O down 1.8%

BUZZ-Dips on competitive lung cancer data from Mirati ** Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N up 8.3%

BUZZ-Scales all-time high on upbeat Q3 ** BioXcel BTAI.O down 2.0%

BUZZ- Gains after FDA nod for mid-stage study of delirium associated agitation drug ** HCA Healthcare HCA.N down 1.7%

BUZZ-Falls as Q3 results signal slower recovery from COVID-19 hit ** Galera Therapeutics GRTX.O up 2.1%

BUZZ-Up on promising interim data from pancreatic cancer drug study ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O down 1.6%

BUZZ-Up on Qatar deal for COVID-19 vaccine ** Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N down 7.7%

BUZZ-Spirit AeroSystems: says deal price for Bombardier unit cut to $275 mln ** Beyond Meat BYND.O down 4.5%

BUZZ-Falls as Impossible Foods set to make Canada retail debut ** Hasbro HAS.O down 10.5%

BUZZ-Down as results fail to live up to heightened expectations ** Boot Barn Holdings BOOT.N down 5.8%

BUZZ-Down after brokerage downgrades to 'hold'

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.65%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.34%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.68%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.81%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.76%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.60%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 3.03%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.82%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.61%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.66%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.52%

(Compiled by Rithika Krishna)

((rithika.krishna@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.