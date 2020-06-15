BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Moderna Inc, Fluidigm Corp, JinkoSolar

US Markets
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock indexes set to drop sharply at the open on Monday as a recent jump in coronavirus cases in China and parts of the United States dashed investor hopes of a quick economic rebound that had powered the Nasdaq to record levels last week. .N

At 08:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 2.31% at 24,945. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.85% at 2,978.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.22% at 9,527.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Curo Group Holdings <CURO.K>, up 8.9% ** Cellcom Israel Ltd <CEL>, up 8.3% ** Townsquare Media <TSQ>, up 8.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pyxus Internatnl <PYX>, down 30.2% ** Site Centers Corp <SITC.K>, down 24.6% ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ>, down 22.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Edesa Biotech Inc <EDSA.O>, up 176.6% ** China Hgs Real Estate Inc <HGSH.O>, up 174.7% ** Brickell Biotech Inc <BBI.O>, up 134.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Sotherly Hotels Inc <SOHON.O>, down 30.9% ** Extraction Oil & Gas Inc <XOG.O>, down 18.8% ** Art's Way Manufacturing Co Inc <ARTW.O>, down 16.4% ** Sunnova Energy NOVA.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-CS upgrades to 'outperform' on lower cost of capital ** Pyxus International PYX.N: down 30.2% premarket BUZZ-Plunges after filing for bankruptcy protection ** Extraction Oil & Gas XOG.O: down 18.8% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on bankruptcy filing ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.5% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Oil and gas cos: Fall on fears of second wave of virus hitting demand recovery ** JinkoSolar Holding Corp JKS.N: down 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q2 revenue outlook below Street estimate ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises after report says Israel in talks to buy co's COVID-19 vaccine ** Twilio TWLO.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler upgrades to 'overweight' on favorable digital trends ** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 13.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on seeking FDA emergency use clearance for COVID-19 test ** Shopify SHOP.N: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains as Walmart partners to expand marketplace platform ** China XD Plastics Company CXDC.O: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on go-private deal ** Brickell Biotech Inc RIC: up 136.5% premarket BUZZ-Surges as study meets main goal to treat excess sweating

