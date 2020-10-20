BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Moderna, IBM, Emcore, Acorda

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday on expectations that Washington lawmakers would be able to settle their differences for an economic stimulus bill to pass before the Nov. 3 presidential elections. .N

At 6:32 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.52% at 28,245. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.77% at 3,449.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.80% at 11,743.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Parsley Energy Inc <PE.N>, up 13.9% ** Montage Resources Corp <MR.N>, up 9.7% ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc <HTZ.N>, up 7.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Hexcel Corp <HXL.N>, down 9.2% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, down 6.3% ** Enzo Biochem Inc <ENZ.N>, down 4.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Acorda Therapeutics Inc <ACOR.O>, up 101.4% ** Aptinyx Inc <APTX.O>, up 56.3% ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc <ITRM.O>, up 43.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Globus Maritime Ltd <GLBS.O>, down 26.1% ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, down 21.5% ** Dragon Victory International Ltd <LYL.O>, down 21.3% ** Emcore Corp EMKR.O: up 11.2% premarket BUZZ-Emcore Corp: Soars as it expects Q4 rev to exceed estimates ** Aptinyx APTX.O: up 56.3% premarket BUZZ-Aptinyx: Surges on positive results from PTSD therapy study ** Acorda ACOR.O: up 101.4% premarket BUZZ-Acorda jumps as co entitled to milestone payment from Biogen International ** Hexcel HXL.N: down 9.2% premarket BUZZ-Hexcel: Down on surprise quarterly loss as COVID-19 hits demand

** IBM IBM.N: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-IBM shares fall after quarterly results ** Moderna MRNA.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Moderna: Up on emergency use approval likelihood for COVID-19 vaccine in Dec ** Cleveland BioLabs CBLI.O: up 27.2% premarket BUZZ-Cleveland BioLabs rises on merger agreement with Cytocom Inc

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

