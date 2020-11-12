BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Moderna, Disney, Fly Leasing, China Automotive

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Thursday as U.S. coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline of the mass roll-out of an effective vaccine. .N

At 10:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.44% at 29,266.83. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.22% at 3,564.77 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.37% at 11,829.62. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ServiceNow Inc <NOW.N>, up 3.3% ** Bio-Rad Laboratories <BIO.N>, up 2.5% ** DaVita Inc <DVA.N>, up 2.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Fox Corp <FOXA.O>, down 6% ** Nielsen Holdings <NLSN.N>, down 4.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 17.6% ** Xpeng Inc <XPEV.N>, up 17.1% ** Retractable Technologies <RVP.N>, up 12.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Just Energy Group <JE.N>, down 12.3% ** Energizer Holdings <ENR.N>, down 11.1% ** Revolve Group Inc <RVLV.N>, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** EuroDry <EDRY.O>, up 67.4% ** Akers Biosciences <AKER.O>, up 57.8% ** Sino-Global Shipping America <SINO.O>, up 26.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aemetis Inc <AMTX.O>, down 37.1% ** InMed Pharmaceuticals <INM.O>, down 24% ** U.S. Energy Corp <USEG.O>, down 17.5% ** Moderna MRNA.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Extends gains on COVID-19 vaccine trial data hopes

** Disney DIS.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-PREVIEW: Disney earnings and revenue seen sliding

** Fly Leasing FLY.N: down 9.9%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in three months on Q3 loss, sales slump

** China Automotive CAAS.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Wuhan-based China Automotive gains as sales rebound from virus hit

** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 0.8%

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.5%

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.2%

** Bank of America BAC.N: down 2.9%

** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 0.8%

** Citigroup C.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks track Treasury yields lower

** Southwest LUV.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Falls as revenue improvement slows amid rising COVID-19 cases

** Qiagen QGEN.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Qiagen U.S. shares up on launch of portable COVID-19 antigen test

** Fossil FOSL.O: up 22.4%

BUZZ-Fossil swings to qtrly profit on strong China growth

** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: down 9.0%

BUZZ-Slides on underwhelming third-quarter revenue

** Nike NKE.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-RBC says well-positioned to emerge from virus-led disruptions, starts coverage

** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 17.1%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 revenue beat, strong outlook

** Pinduoduo PDD.O: up 18.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on third-quarter revenue beat

** CureVac CVAC.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Up after CEO eyes approval of COVID-19 vaccine in Q3 2021

** Home Depot HD.N: up 0.6%

** Lowe's LOW.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Home improvement chains: Telsey bullish ahead of earnings

** Vroom VRM.O: down 9.3%

BUZZ-Vroom drops on revenue outlook below estimates, PT cut

** Edgewell Personal Care EPC.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 results beat

** IMAC Holdings IMAC.O: up 97.5%

BUZZ-Set for best day in over seven months on Lockwood Chiropractic buy

** Akerna Corp KERN.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Drops on bigger quarterly loss

** Scotts Miracle-Gro Co SMG.N: up 2%

BUZZ-Berenberg upgrades on election-driven growth prospects

** Sunoco LP SUN.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-RBC says well-positioned to weather pandemic-related challenges

** Jaws Acquisition JWS.N: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Rises on $4.4 bln SPAC deal to take Cano Health public

** ServiceNow NOW.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-ServiceNow jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades on growth prospects

** Ideanomics IDEX.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Rises; co agrees $40 mln deal to buy Timios Holdings

** Salesforce CRM.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Falls as Morgan Stanley cuts rating to "equal-weight"

** Fossil Group FOSL.O: up 22.4%

BUZZ-Fossil Group jumps after swinging to quarterly profit

** Tellurian TELL.O: down 10.8%

BUZZ-Falls after India's Petronet declines to invest in LNG developers

** Five Prime FPRX.O: up 24.8%

BUZZ-Extends gains as potential cancer drug shows promise in animal study

** Nektar NKTR.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-SVB raises PT on promising early pipeline

** Energizer Holdings ENR.N: down 11.1%

BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss, FY22 target withdrawals

** Super League Gaming SLGG.O: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Falls on wider-than-expected Q3 loss

** Revlon REV.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises as co staves off bankruptcy

** Vaxart VXRT.O: up 16.6%

BUZZ-Vaxart: Up on positive data for its oral COVID-19 vaccine in hamster study

** First Republic Bank FRC.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-First Republic Bank slips on $198 mln equity raise

** Wix.com WIX.O: down 6.0%

BUZZ-Falls on Q3 loss, surge in expenses

** GoHealth Inc GOCO.O: down 16.3%

BUZZ-Falls on quarterly revenue miss, brokerages cut PT

** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ- Rises on COVID-19 testing update

** Digital Ally <DGLY.O up 4.6%

BUZZ-Rises on higher Q3 revenue

** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Sunrun gains as Blackstone exits

** EuroDry Ltd EDRY.O: up 67.4%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 earnings beat

** Sally Beauty Holdings SBH.N: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Drops on quarterly sales miss

** GDS Holdings GDS.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Gains as Truist raises PT ahead of Q3 results

** Celsius Holdings CELH.O: up 12.7%

BUZZ-Hits 13-year high on Q3 profit beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.06%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.14%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.24%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.00%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.38%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.04%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.54%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.29%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.80%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.48%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.08%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

