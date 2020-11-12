BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Moderna, Disney, Fly Leasing, China Automotive
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Thursday as U.S. coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline of the mass roll-out of an effective vaccine. .N
At 10:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.44% at 29,266.83. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.22% at 3,564.77 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.37% at 11,829.62. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ServiceNow Inc <NOW.N>, up 3.3% ** Bio-Rad Laboratories <BIO.N>, up 2.5% ** DaVita Inc <DVA.N>, up 2.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Fox Corp <FOXA.O>, down 6% ** Nielsen Holdings <NLSN.N>, down 4.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 17.6% ** Xpeng Inc <XPEV.N>, up 17.1% ** Retractable Technologies <RVP.N>, up 12.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Just Energy Group <JE.N>, down 12.3% ** Energizer Holdings <ENR.N>, down 11.1% ** Revolve Group Inc <RVLV.N>, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** EuroDry <EDRY.O>, up 67.4% ** Akers Biosciences <AKER.O>, up 57.8% ** Sino-Global Shipping America <SINO.O>, up 26.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aemetis Inc <AMTX.O>, down 37.1% ** InMed Pharmaceuticals <INM.O>, down 24% ** U.S. Energy Corp <USEG.O>, down 17.5% ** Moderna MRNA.O: up 3.9%
BUZZ-Extends gains on COVID-19 vaccine trial data hopes
** Disney DIS.N: down 0.7%
BUZZ-PREVIEW: Disney earnings and revenue seen sliding
** Fly Leasing FLY.N: down 9.9%
BUZZ-Set for worst day in three months on Q3 loss, sales slump
** China Automotive CAAS.O: up 4.2%
BUZZ-Wuhan-based China Automotive gains as sales rebound from virus hit
** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 0.8%
** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.5%
** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.2%
** Bank of America BAC.N: down 2.9%
** Wells Fargo WFC.N: down 0.8%
** Citigroup C.N: down 2.0%
BUZZ-U.S. big banks track Treasury yields lower
** Southwest LUV.N: down 1.7%
BUZZ-Falls as revenue improvement slows amid rising COVID-19 cases
** Qiagen QGEN.N: up 0.5%
BUZZ-Qiagen U.S. shares up on launch of portable COVID-19 antigen test
** Fossil FOSL.O: up 22.4%
BUZZ-Fossil swings to qtrly profit on strong China growth
** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: down 9.0%
BUZZ-Slides on underwhelming third-quarter revenue
** Nike NKE.N: down 0.6%
BUZZ-RBC says well-positioned to emerge from virus-led disruptions, starts coverage
** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 17.1%
BUZZ-Surges on Q3 revenue beat, strong outlook
** Pinduoduo PDD.O: up 18.8%
BUZZ-Jumps on third-quarter revenue beat
** CureVac CVAC.O: up 7.8%
BUZZ-Up after CEO eyes approval of COVID-19 vaccine in Q3 2021
** Home Depot HD.N: up 0.6%
** Lowe's LOW.N: up 0.4%
BUZZ-Home improvement chains: Telsey bullish ahead of earnings
** Vroom VRM.O: down 9.3%
BUZZ-Vroom drops on revenue outlook below estimates, PT cut
** Edgewell Personal Care EPC.N: up 5.9%
BUZZ-Rises on Q4 results beat
** IMAC Holdings IMAC.O: up 97.5%
BUZZ-Set for best day in over seven months on Lockwood Chiropractic buy
** Akerna Corp KERN.O: down 4.1%
BUZZ-Drops on bigger quarterly loss
** Scotts Miracle-Gro Co SMG.N: up 2%
BUZZ-Berenberg upgrades on election-driven growth prospects
** Sunoco LP SUN.N: up 0.3%
BUZZ-RBC says well-positioned to weather pandemic-related challenges
** Jaws Acquisition JWS.N: up 4.5%
BUZZ-Rises on $4.4 bln SPAC deal to take Cano Health public
** ServiceNow NOW.N: up 3.3%
BUZZ-ServiceNow jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades on growth prospects
** Ideanomics IDEX.O: up 7.1%
BUZZ-Rises; co agrees $40 mln deal to buy Timios Holdings
** Salesforce CRM.N: down 0.3%
BUZZ-Falls as Morgan Stanley cuts rating to "equal-weight"
** Fossil Group FOSL.O: up 22.4%
BUZZ-Fossil Group jumps after swinging to quarterly profit
** Tellurian TELL.O: down 10.8%
BUZZ-Falls after India's Petronet declines to invest in LNG developers
** Five Prime FPRX.O: up 24.8%
BUZZ-Extends gains as potential cancer drug shows promise in animal study
** Nektar NKTR.O: up 1.3%
BUZZ-SVB raises PT on promising early pipeline
** Energizer Holdings ENR.N: down 11.1%
BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss, FY22 target withdrawals
** Super League Gaming SLGG.O: down 3.4%
BUZZ-Falls on wider-than-expected Q3 loss
** Revlon REV.N: up 1.4%
BUZZ-Rises as co staves off bankruptcy
** Vaxart VXRT.O: up 16.6%
BUZZ-Vaxart: Up on positive data for its oral COVID-19 vaccine in hamster study
** First Republic Bank FRC.N: down 3.6%
BUZZ-First Republic Bank slips on $198 mln equity raise
** Wix.com WIX.O: down 6.0%
BUZZ-Falls on Q3 loss, surge in expenses
** GoHealth Inc GOCO.O: down 16.3%
BUZZ-Falls on quarterly revenue miss, brokerages cut PT
** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 8.5%
BUZZ- Rises on COVID-19 testing update
** Digital Ally <DGLY.O up 4.6%
BUZZ-Rises on higher Q3 revenue
** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: up 3.6%
BUZZ-Sunrun gains as Blackstone exits
** EuroDry Ltd EDRY.O: up 67.4%
BUZZ-Surges on Q3 earnings beat
** Sally Beauty Holdings SBH.N: down 6.1%
BUZZ-Drops on quarterly sales miss
** GDS Holdings GDS.O: up 0.9%
BUZZ-Gains as Truist raises PT ahead of Q3 results
** Celsius Holdings CELH.O: up 12.7%
BUZZ-Hits 13-year high on Q3 profit beat
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.06%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.14%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.24%
Energy
.SPNY
down 1.00%
Financial
.SPSY
down 1.38%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.04%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.54%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 0.29%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.80%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.48%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 1.08%
(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-Wall St draws comfort from potential divided Congress, eyes move to Fed
- Tesla seeks nod for Shanghai-made Model Y SUV - industry ministry
- Bitcoin Hits Highest Level Since Jan. 2018 Amid Post-Election Volatility
- US STOCKS-Wall St rallies on likelihood of divided U.S. Congress, Fed stands pat