US Markets
FVAC

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Moderna, Airlines, Gap, Apple

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as investors took heart from signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, looking past record daily death rates in some states and brewing tensions between Washington and Beijing. .N

At 7:55 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.86% at 26,983. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.34% at 3,226, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.72% at 10,722.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Fortress Value Acquisition Corp <FVAC.N>, up 21.3% ** Barnes & Noble Education Inc <BNED.N>, up 19.4% ** Nubian Resources Ltd <NBR.N>, up 13.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, down 6.8% ** AptarGroup Inc <ATR.N>, down 5.7% ** Enzo Biochem Inc <ENZ.N>, down 3.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** China Finance Online Co <JRJC.O>, up 155.4% ** Immutep Ltd <IMMP.O>, up 56.4% ** Capitala Finance Corp <CPTA.O>, up 41.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Perceptron Inc <PRCP.O>, down 15.2% ** Zynex Inc ZYXI.O, down 11.5% ** Cleveland Biolabs Inc <CBLI.O>, down 11% ** Moderna MRNA.O: up 17.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Moderna vaccine has potential for blockbuster sales

** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Apple: Rises as co wins tax dispute against European Commission ** Zynex ZYXI.O: down 11.5% premarket BUZZ-Zynex drops after medical device firm prices stock offering ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 9.1% premarket ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 8.7% premarket ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 6.5% premarket ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Gain on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine ** China Finance Online Co JRJC.O: up 155.4% premarket BUZZ-More than doubles on partnership with Dow Jones ** Gap GPS.N: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Gap rises on RBC upgrade

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FVAC BNED NBR PSV ATR ENZ JRJC IMMP CPTA PRCP ZYXI CBLI MRNA AAPL AAL UAL DAL LUV GPS

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular