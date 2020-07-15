BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Moderna, Airlines, Gap, Apple

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as investors took heart from signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, looking past record daily death rates in some states and brewing tensions between Washington and Beijing. .N

At 7:55 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.86% at 26,983. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.34% at 3,226, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.72% at 10,722.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Fortress Value Acquisition Corp <FVAC.N>, up 21.3% ** Barnes & Noble Education Inc <BNED.N>, up 19.4% ** Nubian Resources Ltd <NBR.N>, up 13.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, down 6.8% ** AptarGroup Inc <ATR.N>, down 5.7% ** Enzo Biochem Inc <ENZ.N>, down 3.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** China Finance Online Co <JRJC.O>, up 155.4% ** Immutep Ltd <IMMP.O>, up 56.4% ** Capitala Finance Corp <CPTA.O>, up 41.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Perceptron Inc <PRCP.O>, down 15.2% ** Zynex Inc ZYXI.O, down 11.5% ** Cleveland Biolabs Inc <CBLI.O>, down 11% ** Moderna MRNA.O: up 17.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Moderna vaccine has potential for blockbuster sales

** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Apple: Rises as co wins tax dispute against European Commission ** Zynex ZYXI.O: down 11.5% premarket BUZZ-Zynex drops after medical device firm prices stock offering ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 9.1% premarket ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 8.7% premarket ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 6.5% premarket ** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Gain on hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine ** China Finance Online Co JRJC.O: up 155.4% premarket BUZZ-More than doubles on partnership with Dow Jones ** Gap GPS.N: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Gap rises on RBC upgrade

