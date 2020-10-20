BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Moderna, Acorda, Cara Therapeutics, AMC

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday as investors were hopeful of more stimulus from Washington with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help small businesses hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.N

At 8:23 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.46% at 28,230. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.19% at 3,429.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.05% at 11,655.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** A.H. Belo Corp <AHC.N>, up 11.0% ** Parsley Energy Inc <PE.N>, up 10.3% ** Ocwen Financial Corp <OCN.N>, up 8.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** CAE Inc <CAE.N>, down 29.1% ** Jianpu Technology Inc <JT.N>, down 11.2% ** HighPoint Resources Corp <HPR.N>, down 10.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aptinyx Inc <APTX.O>, up 96.4% ** Atlas Technical Consultants Inc <ATCXW.O>, up 91.7% ** Cleveland Biolabs Inc <CBLI.O>, up 82.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Globus Maritime Ltd <GLBS.O>, down 33.5% ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, down 26.4% ** Baudax Bio Inc <BXRX.O>, down 24.2% ** Emcore Corp EMKR.O: up 14.8% premarket BUZZ-Emcore Corp: Soars as it expects Q4 rev to exceed estimates ** BancorpSouth BXS.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-BancorpSouth rises as Q3 profit tops estimates ** Aptinyx APTX.O: up 96.4% premarket BUZZ-Aptinyx: Surges on positive results from PTSD therapy study ** Acorda ACOR.O: up 73.9% premarket BUZZ-Acorda jumps as co entitled to milestone payment from Biogen International ** Crown Holdings CCK.N: up 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Crown Holdings: Rises on higher annual earnings forecast

** Travelers TRV.N: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Travelers Companies Inc: Rises on Q3 profit beat ** Procter & Gamble PG.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-P&G: Up on forecast bump on detergents, cleaning supplies demand ** Moderna MRNA.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Moderna: Up on emergency use approval likelihood for COVID-19 vaccine in Dec ** Cleveland BioLabs CBLI.O: up 82.0% premarket BUZZ-Cleveland BioLabs rises on merger agreement with Cytocom Inc ** Parsley Energy PE.N: up 10.3% premarket BUZZ-Parsley Energy: Rises on report of Pioneer Natural Resources in takeover talks ** Cara Therapeutics CARA.O: up 15.6% premarket BUZZ-Cara Therapeutics: Up on license agreement for kidney disease vaccine ** Centogene CNTG.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Centogene: Gains on raising full-year revenue outlook, CEO change ** General Motors GM.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-General Motors: Rises on EV investment plans in U.S.; Citi hikes PT ** Isoray Inc ISR.N: down 17.2% premarket BUZZ-Isoray drops on planned stock-and-warrants offering ** Workday WDAY.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Workday: Piper Sandler sees potential catalysts, upgrades to 'overweight' ** UBS UBS.N: up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-UBS: U.S.-listed shares up on solid Q3 profit beat, buyback hopes ** IQVIA IQV.N: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-IQVIA: Gains on Q3 profit beat, full-year profit forecast raise ** Rayonier Advanced Materials RYAM.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Rayonier Advanced Materials: RBC sees Q3 boost from Forest Products unit, upgrades ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 6.8% premarket BUZZ-AMC falls after filing to sell up to 15 mln shares ** Synchrony Financial SYF.N: down 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Synchrony Financial slips on dismal Q3

