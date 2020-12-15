BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mirum Pharmaceuticals, BioCardia, United Rentals

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes rose on Tuesday as progress toward a massive government spending bill and COVID-19 relief measures kept spirits high, while investors awaited new economic cues from the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year..N

At 10:04 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.26% at 29,939.11. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.57% at 3,668.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.79% at 12,538.405. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Skyworks Solutions <SWKS.O>, up 4.9 % ** Qorvo Inc <QRVO.O>, up 4 % ** Apple Inc <AAPL.O>, up 3.7 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apartment Investment and Management <AIV.N>, down 85.8 % ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 3.7 % ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 2.4 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** OncoCyte Corp <OCX.N>, up 38 % ** Contango Oil & Gas <MCF.N>, up 18.3 % ** Lydall Inc <LDL.N>, up 11.1 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Apartment Investment and Management <AIV.N>, down 85.8 % ** Cootek (Cayman) <CTK.N>, down 32.7 % ** InfuSystem Holdings <INFU.N>, down 12.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd <ANCN.O>, up 210.4 % ** Prevail Therapeutics Inc <PRVL.O>, up 83.3 % ** Experience Investment Corp <EXPCW.O>, up 67.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Mirum Pharmaceuticals <MIRM.O>, down 21.8 % ** Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corp <AMHCU.O>, down 21.6 % ** Rubius Therapeutics <RUBY.O>, down 17.3 % ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 10.8%

BUZZ-Rises on Walmart partnership ** Thunder Bridge Acquisition II THBR.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-to take indie Semiconductor public, shares soar ** BioCardia BCDA.O: up 8.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on $8.5 mln equity offering USN ** First Solar FSLR.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Dips after Morgan Stanley prices block trade ** Penn National Gaming PENN.O: down 0.7%

BUZZ-To acquire Hollywood Casino Perryville operations ** United Rentals URI.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Dips as Morgan Stanley cuts to 'underweight'

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.04%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.73%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.27%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.48%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.46%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.24%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.27%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.90%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.01%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.65%

(Compiled by Rithika Krishna)

((rithika.krishna@thomsonreuters.com))

