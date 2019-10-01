BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Minerva Neurosciences, Teekay Offshore, United States Steel, Mallinckrodt

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were headed for a strong open on Tuesday ahead of the release of manufacturing data as investors looked for fresh signs of domestic demand in the world's largest economy amid softening global growth. .N

At 8:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.33% at 26,989. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.34% at 2,988.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.42% at 7,803.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Teekay Offshore Partners LP <TOO.N>, up 31.9% ** Rayonier Inc <RYAM.N>, up 15.5% ** ManpowerGroup Inc <MAN.N>, up 15.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust <ROYT.N>, down 19.8% ** United States Steel Corp <X.N>, down 6.4% ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, down 3.8% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Viveve Medical Inc <VIVE.O>, up 27.7% ** Sigma Labs Inc <SGLB.O>, up 19.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Minerva Neurosciences Inc <NERV.O>, down 26.7% ** Recon Technology Ltd <RCON.O>, down 12.5% ** Genfit SA <GNFT.O>, down 11% ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on reported BAML upgrade ** Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Shares jump on new multiple sclerosis data ** Geron Corp GERN.O: up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-Fast track status for cancer drug bodes well for Geron - BTIG ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-RBC starts at "outperform", says Parkinson's drug underappreciated ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Boeing free cash flow could grow at double-digit through 2020 - Jefferies ** Teekay Offshore Partners LP TOO.N: up 31.9% premarket BUZZ-Teekay Offshore rises on deal with Brookfield consortium ** McCormick & Company Inc MKC.N: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-McCormick gains on biggest profit beat in 2 years, forecast raise ** Blackstone Group Inc BX.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Wells Fargo initiates with "outperform" rating ** Exact Sciences Corp EXAS.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Craig Hallum starts with "buy" on promise of cancer screening test ** United States Steel Corp X.N: down 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls after deal to buy stake in Big River for ~$700 mln ** Minerva Neurosciences Inc NERV.O: down 26.7% premarket BUZZ-Minerva slides as cyber attack disrupts schizophrenia drug trial ** ADT Inc ADT.N: up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on sale of Canadian operations to Telus

(Compiled by by C Nivedita and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

