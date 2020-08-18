BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-MICT, Seanergy Maritime, iMedia Brands

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 reclaimed record highs last seen before the onset of the coronavirus crisis in February on Tuesday, before retreating on doubts about the outlook for a U.S. economy that is still struggling to recover. .N

At 10:39 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.60% at 27,678.05. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.30% at 3,371.88 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.14% at 11,113.76. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Microchip Technology Inc <MCHP.O>, up 3.3% ** Oracle Corp <ORCL.N>, up 3% ** Autodesk Inc <ADSK.O>, up 2.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, down 14.9% ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, down 5.6% ** Simon Property Group Inc <SPG.N>, down 4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Natural Gas Services Group, Inc <NGS.N>, up 19.9% ** 1847 Goedeker Inc <GOED.N>, up 18.8% ** Manning and Napier Inc <MN.N>, up 15.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** LSB Industries, Inc <LXU.N>, down 18.8% ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, down 14.9% ** Nabors Industries Ltd <NBR.N>, down 12% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** MICT Inc <MICT.O>, up 95% ** Forward Industries, Inc <FORD.O>, up 53.3% ** iMedia Brands Inc <IMBI.O>, up 33.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Poseida Therapeutics, Inc <PSTX.O>, down 29.2% ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, down 25.7% ** LMP Automotive Holdings Inc <LMPX.O>, down 15.7% ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: down 14.9%

BUZZ-Down after Q2 report, other retailers draw tepid response ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-To create new jobs and expand tech hubs, shares rise ** MICT Inc MICT.O: up 95.0%

BUZZ-Surges to over 7-year high on first order for video telematics product ** Antero Resources Corp AR.N: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Drops on planned $250 mln convertible debt deal ** Phoenix New Media Ltd FENG.N: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Down after posting lower qtrly advertising revenue ** Spotify Technology SPOT.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Off tune after Apple launches more music radio services ** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd JKS.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Climbs on solar module deal with Shanghai Electric ** Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N: down 8.4%

BUZZ-Slides on planned capital raise ahead of reopenings ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp SHIP.O: down 54.4% BUZZ-Sinks after discounted stock-and-warrant offering ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Up on report of talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operations ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-Set to gain for fifth consecutive day ** Pixelworks Inc PXLW.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Jumps as CEO increases stake ** Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP.N: down 4.4% BUZZ-Down on 45 mln share secondary offering ** Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-Set to open at over nine-month high after profit beat ** Tiziana Life Sciences Plc TLSA.O: up 5.7% BUZZ-Surges on patent win for Crohn's disease treatment ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: down 0.1% ** Amerisourcebergen Corp ABC.N: down 0.7% ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: down 0.5% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-Drug distributors fall on combined $26.4 bln opioid settlement ** iMedia Brands Inc IMBI.O: up 33.9% BUZZ-On track to open near 21-month high after impressive results [USnL4N2FK2O9N] ** ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI.O: down 5.5% BUZZ-Falls as sponsors look to sell 12 mln shares ** Sea Ltd SE.N: up 5.7% BUZZ-Rises after Q2 rev doubles The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.33%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.31%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.27%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.58%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.50%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.28%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.36%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.33%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.68%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.15%

