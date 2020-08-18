Companies
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-MICT, Seanergy Maritime, iMedia Brands

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 reclaimed record highs last seen before the onset of the coronavirus crisis in February on Tuesday, before retreating on doubts about the outlook for a U.S. economy that is still struggling to recover. .N

At 10:39 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.60% at 27,678.05. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.30% at 3,371.88 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.14% at 11,113.76. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Microchip Technology Inc <MCHP.O>, up 3.3% ** Oracle Corp <ORCL.N>, up 3% ** Autodesk Inc <ADSK.O>, up 2.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, down 14.9% ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, down 5.6% ** Simon Property Group Inc <SPG.N>, down 4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Natural Gas Services Group, Inc <NGS.N>, up 19.9% ** 1847 Goedeker Inc <GOED.N>, up 18.8% ** Manning and Napier Inc <MN.N>, up 15.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** LSB Industries, Inc <LXU.N>, down 18.8% ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, down 14.9% ** Nabors Industries Ltd <NBR.N>, down 12% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** MICT Inc <MICT.O>, up 95% ** Forward Industries, Inc <FORD.O>, up 53.3% ** iMedia Brands Inc <IMBI.O>, up 33.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Poseida Therapeutics, Inc <PSTX.O>, down 29.2% ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, down 25.7% ** LMP Automotive Holdings Inc <LMPX.O>, down 15.7% ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: down 14.9%

BUZZ-Down after Q2 report, other retailers draw tepid response ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-To create new jobs and expand tech hubs, shares rise ** MICT Inc MICT.O: up 95.0%

BUZZ-Surges to over 7-year high on first order for video telematics product ** Antero Resources Corp AR.N: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Drops on planned $250 mln convertible debt deal ** Phoenix New Media Ltd FENG.N: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Down after posting lower qtrly advertising revenue ** Spotify Technology SPOT.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Off tune after Apple launches more music radio services ** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd JKS.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Climbs on solar module deal with Shanghai Electric ** Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK.N: down 8.4%

BUZZ-Slides on planned capital raise ahead of reopenings ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp SHIP.O: down 54.4% BUZZ-Sinks after discounted stock-and-warrant offering ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Up on report of talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operations ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-Set to gain for fifth consecutive day ** Pixelworks Inc PXLW.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Jumps as CEO increases stake ** Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP.N: down 4.4% BUZZ-Down on 45 mln share secondary offering ** Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-Set to open at over nine-month high after profit beat ** Tiziana Life Sciences Plc TLSA.O: up 5.7% BUZZ-Surges on patent win for Crohn's disease treatment ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: down 0.1% ** Amerisourcebergen Corp ABC.N: down 0.7% ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: down 0.5% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-Drug distributors fall on combined $26.4 bln opioid settlement ** iMedia Brands Inc IMBI.O: up 33.9% BUZZ-On track to open near 21-month high after impressive results [USnL4N2FK2O9N] ** ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI.O: down 5.5% BUZZ-Falls as sponsors look to sell 12 mln shares ** Sea Ltd SE.N: up 5.7% BUZZ-Rises after Q2 rev doubles The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.33%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.31%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.27%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.58%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.50%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.28%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.36%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.33%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.68%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.15%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC MCHP ORCL ADSK KSS PVH SPG NGS GOED MN LXU NBR MICT FORD IMBI PSTX UONE LMPX AMZN AR FENG SPOT JKS CNK SHIP TSLA PXLW KDP AAP TLSA MCK ABC CAH JNJ ZI SE

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular