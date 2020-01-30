BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Microsoft, Eli Lilly, Delta Air Lines, Chesapeake

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as the coronavirus epidemic raised fears of a further hit to China's economy, while weak earnings from Facebook and others added to the gloom. .N

At 12:07 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.30% at 28,649.46. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.44% at 3,259.1 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.48% at 9,231.019. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Servicenow Inc NOW.N, up 7.7% ** Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O, up 6.4% ** Corteva Inc CTVA.N, up 4.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Truist Financial Corp TFC.N, down 7% ** Dupont De Nemours DD.N, down 6.9% ** Facebook Inc FB.O, down 6.8% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ra Medical Systems Inc RMED.N, up 21.1% ** NanoViricides Inc NNVC.N, up 16.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Briggs & Stratton Corp BGG.N, down 21% ** Annovis Bio Inc ANVS.N, down 18% ** Intelsat SA I.N, down 18% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc BDTX.O, up 90.9% ** Datasea Inc DTSS.O, up 78.2% ** Sintx Tchnlgs SINT.O, up 62% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Nic Inc EGOV.O, down 14.5% ** Aspen Technology AZPN.O, down 13.4% ** Dbv Technologies SA DBVT.O, down 12.4% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Tesla's strong quarter shrugs off balance sheet concerns ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-On cloud 9 as Azure powers new high ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Down after Q1 rev forecast lowered on coronavirus outbreak ** Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat ** Cirrus Logic Inc CRUS.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Rises on earnings beat, bright forecast ** Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Street View: Mondelez on track for sweet growth ** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises as co set to join S&P SmallCap 600 ** General Dynamics Corp GD.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-General Dynamics' growth lags peers ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Street View: McDonald's breakfast menu key to winning customer's hearts ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 12.8%

BUZZ-Leaps on collaboration to develop coronavirus vaccine ** Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc MDGL.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Madrigal Pharma's NASH drug has potential to reduce liver fat - Canaccord ** Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO.O: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Dips on pricing upsized secondary offering ** ServiceNow Inc NOW.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Eyes record open as brokerages laud Q4 beat, FY20 guidance ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Shares bounce on strong diabetic drug sales ** Dupont de Nemours Inc DD.N: down 6.9%

BUZZ-Falls as outlook, results hit by weak nylon prices ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 1.9% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 0.5% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: down 2.0% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 3.9% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 4.5% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 3.2% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 0.4% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 0.6% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: down 0.9% ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: down 1.2% ** Trip.com TCOM.O: down 2.0% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 0.5% ** Hyatt Hotels H.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-Travel, casino operator stocks hit as China epidemic fears grow ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Down as Achillion deal weighs on 2020 forecast ** miRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O: up 22.4%

BUZZ-Surges on promising early-stage data on blood cancer drug ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: down 5.2%

BUZZ-Weakens on disappointing 2020 forecast ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Drops on CFO change, restart of 737 MAX parts production ** 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc FLWS.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises on 2020 FCF outlook, capex cut ** Murphy Oil Corp MUR.N: down 6.9%

BUZZ-Slips on Q4 loss, lower production ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Street View: General Electric's cash flow target underscores turnaround story * Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Illumina: Falls as brokerages disappointed with Q1 forecast ** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Shares down as Q4 beat fails to impress ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: down 31.5%

BUZZ-Plunges as CEO exits; co to cut jobs ** Briggs & Stratton Corp BGG.N: down 21.0%

BUZZ-Briggs & Stratton plummets after weak Q2, dividend halt ** Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT.O: up 9.2%

BUZZ-Rises as SEC investigation terminated without action ** Sherwin-Williams Co SHW.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Falls on Q4 miss, weak 2020 outlook ** Corteva Inc CTVA.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Rises on surprise profit, upbeat forecast ** Altria Inc MO.N: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Altria set for 2-year low after $4 bln Juul charge dents outlook ** Dow Inc DOW.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Dow Inc: Falls as brokerages cut PT; BMO sees weak 2020 earnings ** Hershey Inc HSY.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises on largely upbeat 2020 forecast ** Chespeake Energy CHK.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Falls after worker killed in Texas oil well blowout

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.70%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.51%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.52%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.84%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.01%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.18%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.61%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.05%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.26%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.29%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.57%

(Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.