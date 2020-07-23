US Markets
BXG

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

S&P 500 and Dow futures hovered near five-month highs on Thursday, as signs that a new coronavirus relief package was at hand lifted sentiment ahead of weekly unemployment data. .N

At 07:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.37% at 26,984. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.38% at 3,277.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.85% at 10,895.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Bluegreen Vacations Corp <BXG.N>, up 12.8% ** Helix Enery Solutions Group <HLX.N>, up 12.6% ** Meritage Homes Corp MTH.N, up 9.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.K>, down 8.3% ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust <ROYT.K>, down 6.4% ** Relx PLC <RELX.K>, down 5.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Entera Bio Ltd <ENTX.O>, up 83.2% ** Liquid Media Group Ltd <YVR.O>, up 49.4% ** US Energy Corp <USEG.O>, up 47.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ascena Retail Group Inc <ASNA.O>, down 31.6% ** Kingold Jewelry Inc <KGJI.O>, down 13% ** Lonestar Resources US Inc <LONE.O>, down 10.6% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Tesla's underwhelming Q2 a far cry from its stock performance ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Azure woes cloud Microsoft's Q4; better positioned than rivals ** Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Kinder Morgan Q2 lacks clarity in uncertain macro environment

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BXG HLX MTH JMIA ROYT RELX ENTX YVR USEG ASNA KGJI LONE TSLA MSFT KMI BIIB ABBV PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular