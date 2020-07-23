BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

S&P 500 and Dow futures hovered near five-month highs on Thursday, as signs that a new coronavirus relief package was at hand lifted sentiment ahead of weekly unemployment data. .N

At 07:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.37% at 26,984. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.38% at 3,277.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.85% at 10,895.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Bluegreen Vacations Corp <BXG.N>, up 12.8% ** Helix Enery Solutions Group <HLX.N>, up 12.6% ** Meritage Homes Corp MTH.N, up 9.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.K>, down 8.3% ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust <ROYT.K>, down 6.4% ** Relx PLC <RELX.K>, down 5.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Entera Bio Ltd <ENTX.O>, up 83.2% ** Liquid Media Group Ltd <YVR.O>, up 49.4% ** US Energy Corp <USEG.O>, up 47.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ascena Retail Group Inc <ASNA.O>, down 31.6% ** Kingold Jewelry Inc <KGJI.O>, down 13% ** Lonestar Resources US Inc <LONE.O>, down 10.6% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Tesla's underwhelming Q2 a far cry from its stock performance ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Azure woes cloud Microsoft's Q4; better positioned than rivals ** Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Kinder Morgan Q2 lacks clarity in uncertain macro environment

