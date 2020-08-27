BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Microsoft Corp, Beyond Meat Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Electronic Arts Inc

US Markets
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose to record highs on Thursday as the Federal Reserve sought to achieve inflation averaging 2% over time in an attempt to lift the U.S. economy out of a deep pandemic-driven recession. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.73% at 28,537.88. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.39% at 3,492.36 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.25% at 11,693.694. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Live Nation Entertainment Inc <LYV.N>, up 9.5% ** Abbott Laboratories <ABT.N>, up 6.9% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 6.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Quest Diagnostics Inc <DGX.N>, down 6.7% ** Hologic Inc <HOLX.OQ>, down 6.1% ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 5.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, up 18.9% ** Abercrombie & Fitch Co <ANF.N>, up 17.2% ** Veoneer Inc <VNE.N>, up 16.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Laix Inc <LAIX.N>, down 16.2% ** Lannett Company Inc <LCI.N>, down 15.5% ** Garret Motion Inc <GTX.N>, down 13% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Vbi Vaccines Inc <VBIV.O>, up 44.2% ** Sunpower Corp <SPWR.O>, up 26.9% ** Rekor Systems Inc <REKR.O>, up 21.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd <MAXN.O>, down 59.8% ** Quidel Corp <QDEL.O>, down 35.4% ** Fluidigm Corp <FLDM.O>, down 33.3% ** Cassiopea SpA SKIN.S: up 15.2%

BUZZ-Rallies on FDA approval for acne treatment ** Box Inc BOX.N: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Rises after co raises annual revenue forecast ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Abbott shares hit record high on U.S. authorization for COVID-19 test ** Tencent Music Entertainment TME.N: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Falls on $800 mln notes offering ** Coty Inc COTY.N: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Falls after Q4 results disappoint ** Sandridge Permian Trust PER.N: up 54.7%

BUZZ-Surges as PEDEVCO shows takeover interest ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA clears expanded access program for its COVID-19 therapy ** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Rises after safety panel allows COVID-19 treatment study to continue ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Shares rise on profit beat, upbeat demand outlook ** ReneSola Ltd SOL.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Surges after Q2 revenue nearly doubles ** Moxian Inc MOXC.O: up 8.6%

BUZZ-Jumps after Btab acquisition ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises as Europe regulator to start 737 MAX tests in September ** ViacomCBS VIAC.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo upgrades to 'Equal Weight' on DTC potential ** Abercrombie & Fitch ANF.N: up 17.2%

BUZZ-Jumps as online boost, cost cuts drive surprise profit ** VBI Vaccines VBIV.O: up 44.2%

BUZZ-Up as Raymond James says co might have "best COVID-19 vaccine" ** Veoneer Inc VNE.N: up 16.3%

BUZZ-Surges on autonomous driving tie-up with Qualcomm ** Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH.N: down 2.1% ** Quidel Corp QDEL.O: down 35.4%

BUZZ-Labs pressured as Abbott to market $5 rapid COVID-19 test ** Sanderson Farms Inc SAFM.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Rises as retail demand spurs solid Q3 beat ** 1-800-Flowers.Com FLWS.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 earnings beat ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Rises as report suggests TikTok deal imminent ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Sizzles after starting direct online sales of products ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Rises as Goldman Sachs hikes PT to Street high ** Electronic Arts Inc EA.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-EA down as rival Epic Games launches latest version of "Fortnite"

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.57%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

flat

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.64%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.20%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.62%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.60%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.28%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.49%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.38%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.12%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.05%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

