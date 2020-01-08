BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Microsoft, Boeing, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks extended gains on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said there were no American casualties in the overnight Iranian missile strikes and that Tehran appeared to be standing down, easing concerns of an all-out conflict in the Middle East. .N

At 11:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.18% at 28,635.21. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.20% at 3,243.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.17% at 9,084.108. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Lennar Corp LEN.N, up 4.7% ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O, up 2.8% ** Idexx Laboratories Inc IDXX.O, up 2.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O, down 6.3% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N, down 3.8% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N, down 3.5% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Yuma Energy Inc YUMA.N, up 14.9% ** Mechel PAO MTL.N, up 14.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Pier 1 Imports PIR.N, down 16.3% ** Livent Corp LTHM.N, down 11.3% ** Montage Resources Corp MR.N, down 10.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** ShiftPixy Inc PIXY.O, up 182.3% ** Wah Fu Education Group WAFU.O, up 80% ** Five Star Senior Living Inc FVE.O, up 23.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Genetic Technologies Ltd GENE.O, down 20.9 % ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O, down 18.6 % ** Inpixon INPX.O, down 18.1 % ** A 10 Networks Inc ATEN.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q4 outlook ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: down 11.3%

BUZZ-Falls after lowering FY revenue, profit forecast on pricing concerns ** Microsoft Inc MSFT.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Morgan Stanley raises PT on commercial cloud growth ** New York Mortgage Trust NYMT.O: down 1.5%

BUZZ-New York Mortgage Trust down on heavy volume after pricing stock offering ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Up after 2020 home deliveries forecast, Q4 beat ** Zebra Technologies Corp ZBRA.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Morgan Stanley downgrades on likely fall in revenue growth ** Ciena Corp CIEN.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises after Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'overweight' ** Comstock Mining LODE.A: up 19.2%

BUZZ-Comstock Mining: Shares more than double on sale of Silver Springs assets USN ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Bernstein bullish on UnitedHealth Group, raises PT ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Occidental Petroleum: Mizuho says enough punishment for stock, upgrades to "buy" ** Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Falls as Q1 results miss estimates ** Midatech Pharma Plc MTP.O: up 58.5%

BUZZ-Midatech Pharma: Surges after cancer treatment succeeds study ** ShiftPixy Inc PIXY.O: up 182.3%

BUZZ-Surges on $20 mln contract assignment ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Guggenheim sees little impact on Alexion from Apellis' comparative study ** Quintana Energy Services Inc QES.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Quintana Energy: Continues to rise on business segment reshuffle ** FireEye Inc FEYE.O: down 3.6% ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-BofA Global downgrades FireEye, Palo Alto on 2020 headwinds ** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI.O: down 10.5%

BUZZ-Intra-Cellular Therapies falls after pricing stock deal ** Glu Mobile GLUU.O: down 8.7%

BUZZ-Stephens downgrades on its Disney game prospects ** Scynexis Inc SCYX.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises as anti-fungal drug shows promise in late-stage study ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-BofA downgrades to 'neutral' on 2020 headwinds ** RADA Electronic Industries Ltd RADA.O: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Drops on deep-discounted stock offering ** Jaguar Health Inc JAGX.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive study results for diarrhea drug ** Applied Therapeutics Inc APLT.O: up 21.1%

BUZZ-Surges on positive result from rare disease trial ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O: down 18.6%

BUZZ-Falls on direct share offering ** Verastem Inc VSTM.O: up 37.7%

BUZZ-Rises on licensing agreement with Chugai Pharma ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.6% ** Spirit AeroSystems Inc SPR.N: down 2.1% ** Arconic Inc ARNC.N: down 1.2% ** Allegheny Technologies Inc ATI.N: down 2.4% ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Boeing, suppliers fall as 737-800 jet crash kills all 176 aboard ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Soars on U.S. patent win for tumor cell detection devices ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Investors underestimating 2020 potential - brokerages ** SeaSpine Holdings Corp SPNE.O: up 11.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on 2020 revenue forecast beat, upsized stock offering ** Biolife Solutions Inc BLFS.O: up 2.6% ** Cryoport Inc CYRX.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rise of gene therapy will pay off for sector's supply chain cos - Stephens ** BioCardia Inc BCDA.O: up 14.5%

BUZZ-Surges on new patent wins in U.S., China and Japan ** Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc ADMS.O: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Up on upbeat FY forecast of parkinson's treatment ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Slips to near 3-month low after JPM, CS lower earnings estimates ** Range Resources Corp RRC.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Falls as co expects 'significant' impairment charges

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.31%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.17%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.27%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.24%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.48%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.23%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.11%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.32%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.06%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.26%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.03%

