BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Microsoft, Bed Bath & Beyond, Hexo

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday after data pointed to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims, with investors also weighing the risk of another business shutdown as U.S. COVID-19 cases soared..N

At 09:05 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were unchanged at 25,968. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.14% at 3,168, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.62% at 10,728.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** StoneMor Partners L.P <STON.N>, up 11.5% ** Qudian Inc <QD.N>, up 11.1% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, up 10.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Trane Technologies PLC <TT.N>, down 7.7% ** AZZ Inc <AZZ.N>, down 7.2% ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, down 7.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp <BGFV.O>, up 93.8% ** Senmiao Technology Ltd <AIHS.O>, up 87.2% ** Cleanspark Inc <CLSK.O>, up 24.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ecmoho Ltd <MOHO.O>, down 14.5% ** Mammoth Energy Services Inc <TUSK.O>, down 12.9% ** Hudson Capital Inc <HUSN.O>, down 11.7% ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as co fast-tracks output of COVID-19 test kits ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Morgan Stanley upgrades, hikes PT on recovery hopes ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Edges lower as brokerage downgrades on fair valuation ** EXFO Inc EXF.O: up 18.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 revenue beat ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: up 10.9% premarket BUZZ-Launches medical cannabis products in Israel, shares rise ** HealthEquity Inc HQY.O: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Down after pricing stock offering ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q3 loss over $2 bln impairment charge in Boots UK ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q1 miss, but transformation plans give hope BUZZ-Street View: Bed Bath & Beyond's recovery looks good despite rough quarter ** NetEase Inc NTES.O: up 7.7% premarket ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 4.0% premarket ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 4.0% premarket ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 2.3% premarket ** NIO Inc NIO.N: up 4.9% premarket ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: up 3.6% premarket ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: up 0.8% premarket ** iQIYI Inc IQ.O: up 1.7% premarket ** Momo Inc MOMO.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-U.S-listed Chinese stocks jump, inspired by Shanghai euphoria ** Autodesk Inc ADSK.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Oppenheimer upgrades to 'outperform' on rising demand ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 3.3% premarket ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 1.4% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Cruise operators gain as Carnival's AIDA set to sail in August ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Up as Wedbush raises PT on cloud tailwinds

