US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Micron, Signet Jewelers, Cerecor, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Thursday after a two-day rally as investors braced for what is expected to be one of the worst domestic jobless claims reports in history, underscoring the wide-ranging economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic..N

At 8:08 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.79% at 20,649. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 2.06% at 2,416.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.62% at 7,347. The top NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc <CCO.N>, up 65.6% ** Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc <GPMT.N>, up 58.2% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Ooma Inc <OOMA.N>, down 18.8% ** Baytex Energy Corp <BTE.N>, down 16.3% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Vascular Biogenics Ltd <VBLT.O>, up 69.9% ** Qumu Corp <QUMU.O>, up 72.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc <CAPR.O>, down 33.2% ** Ribbon Communications Inc <RBBN.O>, down 27.8% ** Xpresspa Group Inc <XSPA.O>, down 26.7% ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Up on FDA's approval for multiple sclerosis drug

** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler positive on trend of work from home amid virus outbreak

** 3M Co MMM.N: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Slips as Jefferies cuts PT, cites weak end-market demand

** Viomi Technology VIOT.O: up 16.0% premarket BUZZ-China's Viomi Technology rises as revenue beats estimates

** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: up 13.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co to explore role of inflammatory protein in COVID-19 patients

** Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N: up 12.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on quarterly beat, draws down $900 mln from credit facility

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular