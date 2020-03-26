BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Micron, Signet Jewelers, Cerecor, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Thursday after a two-day rally as investors braced for what is expected to be one of the worst domestic jobless claims reports in history, underscoring the wide-ranging economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic..N

At 8:08 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.79% at 20,649. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 2.06% at 2,416.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.62% at 7,347. The top NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc <CCO.N>, up 65.6% ** Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc <GPMT.N>, up 58.2% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Ooma Inc <OOMA.N>, down 18.8% ** Baytex Energy Corp <BTE.N>, down 16.3% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Vascular Biogenics Ltd <VBLT.O>, up 69.9% ** Qumu Corp <QUMU.O>, up 72.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc <CAPR.O>, down 33.2% ** Ribbon Communications Inc <RBBN.O>, down 27.8% ** Xpresspa Group Inc <XSPA.O>, down 26.7% ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Up on FDA's approval for multiple sclerosis drug

** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler positive on trend of work from home amid virus outbreak

** 3M Co MMM.N: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Slips as Jefferies cuts PT, cites weak end-market demand

** Viomi Technology VIOT.O: up 16.0% premarket BUZZ-China's Viomi Technology rises as revenue beats estimates

** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: up 13.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co to explore role of inflammatory protein in COVID-19 patients

** Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N: up 12.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on quarterly beat, draws down $900 mln from credit facility

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.