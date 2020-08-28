BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-MGM Resorts, Afya Limited, Plantronics Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 rallied for the seventh straight session on Friday, powered by tech stocks, prospects of super-low interest rates for a prolonged period and hopes of a medical solution to the COVID-19 pandemic. .N

At 13:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.49% at 28,632.47. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.41% at 3,498.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.51% at 11,684.067. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Wynn Resorts Ltd <WYNN.O>, up 6.3% ** Hp Inc <HPQ.N>, up 6.2% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, up 6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dollar Tree Inc <DLTR.O>, down 2.7% ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, down 2.7% ** Ebay Inc <EBAY.O>, down 2.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, up 18.5% ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd <HMY.N>, up 12.9% ** Eros Intel Plc <EROS.N>, up 12.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Plantronics <PLT.N>, down 14.8% ** Big Lots Inc <BIG.N>, down 9.7% ** Bioceres Crop solutions Corp <BIOX.N>, down 8.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Nutanix Inc <NTNX.O>, up 30.3% ** Odonate Therapeutics Inc <ODT.O>, up 22% ** Nortech Systems Inc <NSYS.O>, up 22% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sun Biophrma Inc <SNBP.O>, down 18.1% ** Autoweb Inc <AUTO.O>, down 13.5% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, down 11% ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 results beat, PT hikes ** Dell Technologies Inc DELL.K: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises after qtrly results beat, RBC upgrades ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 3.3% ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Gold miners rise on weak dollar, dovish Fed stance ** Just Energy Group Inc JE.N: up 32.2%

BUZZ-Surges after recapitalization plan gets approval ** Quidel Corp QDEL.O: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Set to extend decline as Abbott's rapid COVID-19 test weighs ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on profit beat, PT raises ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Gains on plans to cut jobs, restructure ** PEDEVCO Corp PED.A: down 44.1%

BUZZ-Falls after trustee rejects takeover proposal for Sandridge Permian ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Rises as German unit set to resume operations in November ** Nutanix Inc NTNX.O: up 30.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on $750 mln investment from Bain, Q4 revenue beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Tesla's spectacular rally leaves Wall Street targets $820 behind ** iBio Inc IBIO.A: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on license agreement to develop COVID-19 therapy ** Panhandle Oil & Gas PHX.N: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Drops on $6.9 mln royalty deals, discounted stock offering ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: up 13.0%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages raise PT after Q2 beat ** Fortress Biotech Inc FBIO.O: up 14.8%

BUZZ-Gains after positive data on Menkes disease drug ** Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Up after positive data on viral infection, NASH treatment ** Hibbett Sports Inc HIBB.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 as rivals' woes boost demand ** Veeva Systems Inc VEEV.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Record high as annual forecast enthuses Street ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Up on report of 18,000 likely layoffs in U.S. ** Afya Limited AFYA.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 sales beat ** Plantronics Inc PLT.N: down 14.9%

BUZZ-Slumps after Siris Capital lowers stake

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.17%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.50%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.45%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.14%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.44%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.27%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.57%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.77%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.84%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.16%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.19%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.