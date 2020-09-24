BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Methode Electronics, Drive Shack Inc, CarMax Inc
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
The Nasdaq led gains on Wall Street on Thursday as investors returned to the perceived safety of technology-related stocks with a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims signaling a slowdown in economic growth. .N
At 11:33 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.82% at 10,720.037, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.03% at 26,771.82, while the S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.06% at 3,234.99. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Darden Restaurants Inc <DRI.N>, up 6.2% ** Goldman Sachs Group <GS.N>, up 4% ** Lam Research Corp <LRCX.OQ>, up 3.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carmax Inc <KMX.N>, down 12.2% ** Accenture Plc <ACN.N>, down 5.9% ** Under Armour Inc <UA.N>, down 5.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Owens & Minor Inc <OMI.N>, up 54.2% ** Methode Electronics Inc MEI.N, up 10.6% ** Jefferies Financial Group Inc <JEF.N>, up 9.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, down 16.8% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, down 15.3% ** Laird Superfood Inc <LSF.N>, down 13.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sunworks Inc <SUNW.O>, up 369% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, up 150.4% ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, up 109.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** MICT Inc <MICT.O>, down 32.5% ** Digital Ally Inc <DGLY.O>, down 25.9% ** Kubient Inc <KBNT.O>, down 24.9% ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: down 8.7%
BUZZ-Wedbush sees cloudy path to 2023; downgrades ** E.W. Scripps Co SSP.O: up 23.3%
BUZZ-Surges on deal to buy ION Media for $2.65 bln ** Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp SBE.N: up 6.6%
BUZZ-Soars on deal to take ChargePoint public ** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O: up 369.0% ** Polar Power Inc POLA.O: up 109.4%
BUZZ-Sunworks, Polar Power surge on California's plans to ban gasoline-vehicles from 2035 ** EnPro Industries Inc NPO.N: up 5.3%
BUZZ-KeyBanc upgrades on portfolio transformation ** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O: up 16.4%
BUZZ-No stopping the surge: SPI Energy extends gains on launch of EV unit ** Rockwell Automation Inc ROK.N: up 1.6%
BUZZ-Daiwa upgrades to 'outperform' on growing EV popularity ** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: down 2.8%
BUZZ-Slides on planned 14 mln share offering ** Leap Therapeutics Inc LPTX.O: up 1.7%
BUZZ-Rises on FDA 'fast track' tag for cancer treatment ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 0.9%
BUZZ-Piper Sandler raises PT on growth prospects ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 5.7%
BUZZ-Rises on plan to launch COVID-19 test kits in October ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 0.7%
BUZZ-Needham doubles Q4 loss estimate ** Jefferies Financial Group Inc JEF.N: up 9.6%
BUZZ-Gains as Q3 revenue jumps ** Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd KC.O: down 7.4%
BUZZ-Dips after pricing equity offering ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 1.3%
BUZZ-Morgan Stanley hikes PT on potential upside from e-commerce ** Kubient Inc KBNT.O: down 24.9%
BUZZ-Slumps on bigger Q2 loss as COVID-19 hits business ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N: up 54.4%
BUZZ-Raises profit forecast on PPE kit demand, shares soar ** Accenture PLC ACN.N: down 6.0%
BUZZ-Set to open at 2-month low on forecast miss ** BlackBerry Ltd BB.N: up 7.4%
BUZZ-Gains as software demand drives Q2 results beat ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 1.3%
BUZZ-Stifel upgrades to 'buy', says a pandemic winner ** Advaxis Inc ADXS.O: up 2.2%
BUZZ-Jumps on FDA nod for study of prostate cancer drug ** Jabil Inc JBL.N: up 3.2%
BUZZ-Rises on upbeat forecast for Q1 of FY21 ** Dynatronics Corp DYNT.O: down 7.7%
BUZZ-Drops on pandemic-driven quarterly loss ** Crexendo Inc CXDO.O: down 13.1%
BUZZ-Sinks further after pricing stock offering ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 0.5%
BUZZ-Drops on plans to raise capital via share sale ** Millendo Therapeutics Inc MLND.O: up 0.3%
BUZZ-Rises on dosing first patient in hot flashes therapy study ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O: down 11.9%
BUZZ-Tumbles on registered direct offering ** Drive Shack Inc DS.N: up 4.0%
BUZZ-Gains after co names new CFO ** CarMax Inc KMX.N: down 12.3%
BUZZ-Falls as used car inventory drops amid demand rebound ** Armada Hoffler Properties Inc AHH.N: up 1.0%
BUZZ-Gains on signaling improving rent collections ** Methode Electronics Inc MEI.N: up 10.5%
BUZZ-Raises Q2 outlook as automotive demand improves ** Silicon Motion Technology SIMO.O: up 1.0%
BUZZ-Rises as brokerage upgrades to 'outperform' ** Medtronic PLC MDT.N: down 1.3%
BUZZ-Truist cuts PT; says co signals rise in operating expenses
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.52%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.56%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.20%
Energy
.SPNY
down 1.37%
Financial
.SPSY
down 0.32%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.69%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.34%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 1.19%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 0.09%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 0.53%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.09%
(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)
((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VTv Therapeutics Inc, SPI Energy Co Ltd, Carvana Co, Stich Fix Inc