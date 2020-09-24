BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Methode Electronics, Drive Shack Inc, CarMax Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Nasdaq led gains on Wall Street on Thursday as investors returned to the perceived safety of technology-related stocks with a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims signaling a slowdown in economic growth. .N

At 11:33 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.82% at 10,720.037, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.03% at 26,771.82, while the S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.06% at 3,234.99. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Darden Restaurants Inc <DRI.N>, up 6.2% ** Goldman Sachs Group <GS.N>, up 4% ** Lam Research Corp <LRCX.OQ>, up 3.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carmax Inc <KMX.N>, down 12.2% ** Accenture Plc <ACN.N>, down 5.9% ** Under Armour Inc <UA.N>, down 5.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Owens & Minor Inc <OMI.N>, up 54.2% ** Methode Electronics Inc MEI.N, up 10.6% ** Jefferies Financial Group Inc <JEF.N>, up 9.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, down 16.8% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, down 15.3% ** Laird Superfood Inc <LSF.N>, down 13.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sunworks Inc <SUNW.O>, up 369% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, up 150.4% ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, up 109.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** MICT Inc <MICT.O>, down 32.5% ** Digital Ally Inc <DGLY.O>, down 25.9% ** Kubient Inc <KBNT.O>, down 24.9% ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: down 8.7%

BUZZ-Wedbush sees cloudy path to 2023; downgrades ** E.W. Scripps Co SSP.O: up 23.3%

BUZZ-Surges on deal to buy ION Media for $2.65 bln ** Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp SBE.N: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Soars on deal to take ChargePoint public ** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O: up 369.0% ** Polar Power Inc POLA.O: up 109.4%

BUZZ-Sunworks, Polar Power surge on California's plans to ban gasoline-vehicles from 2035 ** EnPro Industries Inc NPO.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-KeyBanc upgrades on portfolio transformation ** SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI.O: up 16.4%

BUZZ-No stopping the surge: SPI Energy extends gains on launch of EV unit ** Rockwell Automation Inc ROK.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Daiwa upgrades to 'outperform' on growing EV popularity ** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Slides on planned 14 mln share offering ** Leap Therapeutics Inc LPTX.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA 'fast track' tag for cancer treatment ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler raises PT on growth prospects ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Rises on plan to launch COVID-19 test kits in October ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Needham doubles Q4 loss estimate ** Jefferies Financial Group Inc JEF.N: up 9.6%

BUZZ-Gains as Q3 revenue jumps ** Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd KC.O: down 7.4%

BUZZ-Dips after pricing equity offering ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Morgan Stanley hikes PT on potential upside from e-commerce ** Kubient Inc KBNT.O: down 24.9%

BUZZ-Slumps on bigger Q2 loss as COVID-19 hits business ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N: up 54.4%

BUZZ-Raises profit forecast on PPE kit demand, shares soar ** Accenture PLC ACN.N: down 6.0%

BUZZ-Set to open at 2-month low on forecast miss ** BlackBerry Ltd BB.N: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Gains as software demand drives Q2 results beat ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Stifel upgrades to 'buy', says a pandemic winner ** Advaxis Inc ADXS.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on FDA nod for study of prostate cancer drug ** Jabil Inc JBL.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat forecast for Q1 of FY21 ** Dynatronics Corp DYNT.O: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Drops on pandemic-driven quarterly loss ** Crexendo Inc CXDO.O: down 13.1%

BUZZ-Sinks further after pricing stock offering ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Drops on plans to raise capital via share sale ** Millendo Therapeutics Inc MLND.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Rises on dosing first patient in hot flashes therapy study ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O: down 11.9%

BUZZ-Tumbles on registered direct offering ** Drive Shack Inc DS.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Gains after co names new CFO ** CarMax Inc KMX.N: down 12.3%

BUZZ-Falls as used car inventory drops amid demand rebound ** Armada Hoffler Properties Inc AHH.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Gains on signaling improving rent collections ** Methode Electronics Inc MEI.N: up 10.5%

BUZZ-Raises Q2 outlook as automotive demand improves ** Silicon Motion Technology SIMO.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerage upgrades to 'outperform' ** Medtronic PLC MDT.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Truist cuts PT; says co signals rise in operating expenses

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.52%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.56%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.20%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.37%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.32%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.34%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.19%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.09%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.53%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.09%

