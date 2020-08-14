BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mesoblast, TFF Pharma, OptiNose

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 slipped further away from record levels on Friday as domestic retail sales growth slowed in July, adding to worries about a wobbly post-pandemic economic recovery in the absence of a new U.S. fiscal stimulus bill. .N

At 11:13 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.06% at 27,879.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.05% at 3,371.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.38% at 11,000.565. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kohl's Corporation <KSS.N>, up 6.1% ** Applied Materials, Inc <AMAT.OQ>, up 4.9% ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.O>, up 4.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Wynn Resorts, Limited <WYNN.O>, down 2.3% ** CenterPoint Energy Inc <CNP.N>, down 1.9% ** Edison International <EIX.N>, down 1.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Party City Holdco Inc <PRTY.N>, up 17.7% ** Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc <NAVB.N>, up 16.5% ** Dillard's, Inc. <DDS.N>, up 13.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** India Globalization Capital, Inc <IGC.N>, down 20.3% ** NTN Buzztime Inc <NTN.N>, down 19.2% ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 15.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Midatech Pharma PLC <MTP.O>, up 65.8% ** Mesoblast Ltd <MESO.O>, up 45.7% ** Sky Solar Holdings Ltd <SKYS.O>, up 33.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Flux Power Holdings, Inc <FLUX.O>, down 45.6% ** Paysign Inc <PAYS.O>, down 26.4% ** Biofrontera AG <BFRA.O>, down 23.5% ** Rocket Companies Inc RKT.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Quicken Loans parent Rocket in flight after Q2 guidance ** Dillard's Inc DDS.N: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Surges on smaller-than-expected quarterly loss ** OptiNose Inc OPTN.O: down 22.5%

BUZZ-Plunges after pricing stock offering ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: down 5.2%

BUZZ-Falls after posting wider loss on COVID-19-induced sports freeze ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Inc ADMP.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Rises on positive FDA response to potential COVID-19 drug ** Delek US Holdings Inc DK.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Gains on move to simplify MLP structure ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 0.4% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Google and Apple face Epic challenge after 'Fortnite' removal ** TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc TFFP.O: up 14.9%

BUZZ-Hits record high after deal for potential COVID-19 drug ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Morgan Stanley says Tesla's growth may now lie outside automobiles; upgrades ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 9.4% BUZZ-Rises on UK deal for 60 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 4.9% BUZZ-Gains after impressive current-quarter forecast ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: down 27.1% BUZZ-Drops on pricing stock offering ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: down 22.5% BUZZ-Slides after Q2 sales miss estimates ** Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA.N: down 11.0% BUZZ-Falls on secondary share offer's discounted pricing ** iQiyi Inc IQ.O: down 14.7% BUZZ-Chinese Netflix iQIYI slumps as co faces SEC probe ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: down 20.0% BUZZ-Slides on deep-discounted equity offering ** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N: up 12.2% BUZZ-Jumps on Q2 sales beat as people shop online ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: up 45.7% BUZZ-Surges after FDA panel votes for transplant rejection treatment ** Bridgeline Digital Inc BLIN.O: down 20.3% BUZZ-Drops on quarterly loss ** Marathon Patent Group Inc MARA.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-Marathon Patent to buy advanced cryptocurrency mining hardware, shares jump

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.15%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.26%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.23%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.06%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.43%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.14%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.50%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.46%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.25%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.79%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.55%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.