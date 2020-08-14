US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mesoblast, TFF Pharma, OptiNose

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 slipped further away from record levels on Friday as domestic retail sales growth slowed in July, adding to worries about a wobbly post-pandemic economic recovery in the absence of a new U.S. fiscal stimulus bill. .N

At 11:13 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.06% at 27,879.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.05% at 3,371.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.38% at 11,000.565. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kohl's Corporation <KSS.N>, up 6.1% ** Applied Materials, Inc <AMAT.OQ>, up 4.9% ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.O>, up 4.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Wynn Resorts, Limited <WYNN.O>, down 2.3% ** CenterPoint Energy Inc <CNP.N>, down 1.9% ** Edison International <EIX.N>, down 1.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Party City Holdco Inc <PRTY.N>, up 17.7% ** Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc <NAVB.N>, up 16.5% ** Dillard's, Inc. <DDS.N>, up 13.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** India Globalization Capital, Inc <IGC.N>, down 20.3% ** NTN Buzztime Inc <NTN.N>, down 19.2% ** GSX Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, down 15.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Midatech Pharma PLC <MTP.O>, up 65.8% ** Mesoblast Ltd <MESO.O>, up 45.7% ** Sky Solar Holdings Ltd <SKYS.O>, up 33.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Flux Power Holdings, Inc <FLUX.O>, down 45.6% ** Paysign Inc <PAYS.O>, down 26.4% ** Biofrontera AG <BFRA.O>, down 23.5% ** Rocket Companies Inc RKT.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Quicken Loans parent Rocket in flight after Q2 guidance ** Dillard's Inc DDS.N: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Surges on smaller-than-expected quarterly loss ** OptiNose Inc OPTN.O: down 22.5%

BUZZ-Plunges after pricing stock offering ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: down 5.2%

BUZZ-Falls after posting wider loss on COVID-19-induced sports freeze ** Adamis Pharmaceuticals Inc ADMP.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Rises on positive FDA response to potential COVID-19 drug ** Delek US Holdings Inc DK.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Gains on move to simplify MLP structure ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 0.4% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Google and Apple face Epic challenge after 'Fortnite' removal ** TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc TFFP.O: up 14.9%

BUZZ-Hits record high after deal for potential COVID-19 drug ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Morgan Stanley says Tesla's growth may now lie outside automobiles; upgrades ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 9.4% BUZZ-Rises on UK deal for 60 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 4.9% BUZZ-Gains after impressive current-quarter forecast ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: down 27.1% BUZZ-Drops on pricing stock offering ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: down 22.5% BUZZ-Slides after Q2 sales miss estimates ** Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA.N: down 11.0% BUZZ-Falls on secondary share offer's discounted pricing ** iQiyi Inc IQ.O: down 14.7% BUZZ-Chinese Netflix iQIYI slumps as co faces SEC probe ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: down 20.0% BUZZ-Slides on deep-discounted equity offering ** Farfetch Ltd FTCH.N: up 12.2% BUZZ-Jumps on Q2 sales beat as people shop online ** Mesoblast Ltd MESO.O: up 45.7% BUZZ-Surges after FDA panel votes for transplant rejection treatment ** Bridgeline Digital Inc BLIN.O: down 20.3% BUZZ-Drops on quarterly loss ** Marathon Patent Group Inc MARA.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-Marathon Patent to buy advanced cryptocurrency mining hardware, shares jump

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.15%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.26%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.23%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.06%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.43%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.14%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.50%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.46%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.25%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.79%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.55%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC KSS AMAT VIAC WYNN CNP EIX PRTY NAVB DDS IGC NTN GSX MTP MESO SKYS FLUX PAYS BFRA RKT OPTN DKNG ADMP DK GOOGL AAPL TFFP TSLA NVAX SNDL CODX NOVA IQ EQ FTCH BLIN MARA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular