Companies
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mersana, Moderna, StoneCo

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

A selloff in technology stocks dragged on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Wednesday, with investors also cautious about brewing U.S.-China tensions at a time when policymakers are attempting to revive the global economy from a coronavirus-driven slump..N

At 11:01 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.51% at 25,122.27. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.33% at 2,981.9 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.91% at 9,161.87. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, up 10.6% ** Discover Financial Services <DFS.N>, up 8.6% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 7.8 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** DexCom Inc <DXCM.O>, down 11.6% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.OQ>, down 7.7% ** ServiceNow Inc <NOW.N>, down 7.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** UBS AG London B/ETRACS Monthly Pay <HDLB.N>, up 32.8% ** Microsectors U S Big Banks Index 3X EFN <BNKU.N>, up 32% ** Moog Inc <MOGb.N>, up 17.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Microsectors U S Big Banks Index 3x <BNKD.N>, down 39.3% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, down 18.5% ** Vapotherm Inc <VAPO.N>, down 14.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Euroseas Ltd <ESEA.O>, up 31.6% ** Mersana Therapeutics Inc <MRSN.O>, up 31.8% ** Liberty Media Corp <LSXMR.O>, up 30.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc <ARCT.O>, down 32.6% ** Oasis Midstream Partners LP <OMP.O>, down 24.2% ** La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co <LJPC.O>, down 24.1% ** HEICO Corp HEI.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Jumps as margins hold steady even as sales fall ** Mersana Therapeutics Inc MRSN.O: up 32%

BUZZ-Up on positive data from cancer therapy study ** Papa John's International Inc PZZA.O: up 1.6%

** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Pizza chains heat up on upbeat comparable sales numbers ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 4.6% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Fall after Trump threatens to shutter social media ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 16.5%

BUZZ-Extends losses after COVID-19 vaccine news ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat China outlook ** Photronics Inc PLAB.O: down 10.2%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 revenue miss, tepid forecast ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 11.8%

BUZZ-Down after $167 mln acquisition to boost COVID-19 vaccine production ** StoneCo Ltd STNE.O: up 21.3% BUZZ-Surges on growth in payment volume ** WPX Energy Inc WPX.N: down 2.0% ** Parsley Energy Inc PE.N: down 3.3% ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: down 2.3% ** Antero Resources Corp AR.N: down 3.1% ** Laredo Petroleum Inc LPI.N: down 6.6% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 2.7% BUZZ-GS recommends WPX Energy, Concho, Parsley among well-hedged E&P stocks

** Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O: up 3.2% BUZZ-In solid post-COVID position vs peers; upgrades- Evercore ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises after Q1 sales exceed forecast ** Zoetis Inc ZTS.N: up 0.4% BUZZ-Jefferies starts with 'buy' on innovation, demand for pet health products ** TransMedics Group Inc TMDX.O: down 16.1% BUZZ-Slips after co prices upsized $70 mln stock offering USN ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 3.3% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 0.6% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 0.4% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 0.7% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 4.4% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: up 0.6% ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Set to gain some lost ground as lockdowns ease ** Dorian LPG Ltd LPG.N: up 5.6% BUZZ-Climbs on Q1 profit beat, revenue surge ** Arcus Biosciences Inc RCUS.N: down 12.8% BUZZ-Drops after Gilead investment comes at no premium ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 3.8% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 4.1% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 5.1% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 3.9% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 4.0% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-U.S. Banks: Track rise in yields as risk appetite improves ** Innovative Industrial Properties Inc IIPR.N: down 3.6% BUZZ-Falls after pricing share offering ** Fiverr International Ltd FVRR.N: down 14.6% BUZZ-Falls on $100 mln shares offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.88%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.72%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.56%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.91%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.29%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.88%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.91%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.08%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.08%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.67%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC JWN DFS GPS DXCM NVDA NOW HDLB BNKU BNKD RENN VAPO ESEA MRSN LSXMR ARCT OMP LJPC HEI PZZA DPZ TWTR FB MRNA RL PLAB NVAX STNE WPX PE CXO AR LPI CHK XRAY VIPS ZTS TMDX AAL DAL UAL LUV SAVE JBLU ALK LPG RCUS GS JPM C WFC BAC MS IIPR FVRR

Other Topics

BioTech Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular