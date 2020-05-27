BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mersana, Moderna, StoneCo

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

A selloff in technology stocks dragged on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Wednesday, with investors also cautious about brewing U.S.-China tensions at a time when policymakers are attempting to revive the global economy from a coronavirus-driven slump..N

At 11:01 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.51% at 25,122.27. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.33% at 2,981.9 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.91% at 9,161.87. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, up 10.6% ** Discover Financial Services <DFS.N>, up 8.6% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 7.8 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** DexCom Inc <DXCM.O>, down 11.6% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.OQ>, down 7.7% ** ServiceNow Inc <NOW.N>, down 7.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** UBS AG London B/ETRACS Monthly Pay <HDLB.N>, up 32.8% ** Microsectors U S Big Banks Index 3X EFN <BNKU.N>, up 32% ** Moog Inc <MOGb.N>, up 17.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Microsectors U S Big Banks Index 3x <BNKD.N>, down 39.3% ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, down 18.5% ** Vapotherm Inc <VAPO.N>, down 14.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Euroseas Ltd <ESEA.O>, up 31.6% ** Mersana Therapeutics Inc <MRSN.O>, up 31.8% ** Liberty Media Corp <LSXMR.O>, up 30.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc <ARCT.O>, down 32.6% ** Oasis Midstream Partners LP <OMP.O>, down 24.2% ** La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co <LJPC.O>, down 24.1% ** HEICO Corp HEI.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Jumps as margins hold steady even as sales fall ** Mersana Therapeutics Inc MRSN.O: up 32%

BUZZ-Up on positive data from cancer therapy study ** Papa John's International Inc PZZA.O: up 1.6%

** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Pizza chains heat up on upbeat comparable sales numbers ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 4.6% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Fall after Trump threatens to shutter social media ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 16.5%

BUZZ-Extends losses after COVID-19 vaccine news ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat China outlook ** Photronics Inc PLAB.O: down 10.2%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 revenue miss, tepid forecast ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 11.8%

BUZZ-Down after $167 mln acquisition to boost COVID-19 vaccine production ** StoneCo Ltd STNE.O: up 21.3% BUZZ-Surges on growth in payment volume ** WPX Energy Inc WPX.N: down 2.0% ** Parsley Energy Inc PE.N: down 3.3% ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: down 2.3% ** Antero Resources Corp AR.N: down 3.1% ** Laredo Petroleum Inc LPI.N: down 6.6% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 2.7% BUZZ-GS recommends WPX Energy, Concho, Parsley among well-hedged E&P stocks

** Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O: up 3.2% BUZZ-In solid post-COVID position vs peers; upgrades- Evercore ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises after Q1 sales exceed forecast ** Zoetis Inc ZTS.N: up 0.4% BUZZ-Jefferies starts with 'buy' on innovation, demand for pet health products ** TransMedics Group Inc TMDX.O: down 16.1% BUZZ-Slips after co prices upsized $70 mln stock offering USN ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 3.3% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: down 0.6% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 0.4% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 0.7% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 4.4% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: up 0.6% ** Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Set to gain some lost ground as lockdowns ease ** Dorian LPG Ltd LPG.N: up 5.6% BUZZ-Climbs on Q1 profit beat, revenue surge ** Arcus Biosciences Inc RCUS.N: down 12.8% BUZZ-Drops after Gilead investment comes at no premium ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 3.8% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 4.1% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 5.1% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 3.9% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 4.0% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-U.S. Banks: Track rise in yields as risk appetite improves ** Innovative Industrial Properties Inc IIPR.N: down 3.6% BUZZ-Falls after pricing share offering ** Fiverr International Ltd FVRR.N: down 14.6% BUZZ-Falls on $100 mln shares offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.88%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.72%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.56%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.91%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.29%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.88%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.91%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.08%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.08%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.67%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.