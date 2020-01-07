BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Merck, Kellogg, Apache, Tesla, Boeing

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Oil stocks shed the most on the S&P 500 on Tuesday, taking the benchmark index further away from record highs, as investors nervously awaited the latest in the U.S.-Iran standoff. .N

At 13:45 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.41% at 28,586.26. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.23% at 3,238.67 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.14% at 9,084.053. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp APA.N, up 24.5% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.OQ, up 6.9% ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.OQ, up 5.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Halliburton Co HAL.N, down 3.9% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N, down 3.5% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp APA.N, up 24.5% ** Air Industries Group AIRI.N, up 17.3% ** Camber Energy Inc CEI.N, up 16.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Pacific Drilling SA PACD.N, down 16.7% ** NanoViricides Inc NNVC.N, down 11% ** Valaris Plc VAL.N, down 10.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Mediaco Holding Inc MDIAV.O, up 472.9% ** Genetic Technologies Ltd GENE.O, up 80.4% ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O, up 77% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Telenav Inc TNAV.O, down 18.4% ** Inpixon INPX.O, down 17% ** CTI Industries Corp CTIB.O, down 16.7% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Boeing gains altitude following rumors of Berkshire interest ** Pier 1 Imports Inc PIR.N: down 8.8% BUZZ-Pier 1 Imports down after flagging going concern doubts, job cuts ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 6.9% BUZZ-Rises after Cowen upgrades on memory market recovery ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.5% BUZZ-Tesla touches record peak on launch of SUV programme at new China factory ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: up 5.5% BUZZ-Up as Cowen & Co upgrades to "outperform" ** Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc XERS.O: up 13.9% BUZZ-Set for best day on trial results of blood sugar treatment ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc ARE.N: down 3.3% BUZZ-Life sciences REIT Alexandria slips on stock offering ** Dorian LPG Ltd LPG.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-Jumps as co set to join S&P smallcap 600 index ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 24.5% BUZZ-Rises after oil discovery at offshore Suriname ** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc APLS.O: up 22.3% BUZZ-Apellis Pharma surges as blood disorder drug outperforms Soliris ** Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Crowdstrike slips as large block marketed ** FireEye Inc FEYE.O: up 2.8% BUZZ-Gains after rating upgrade on wider scope for growth ** Tyme Technologies Inc TYME.O: up 9.7% BUZZ-Rises on cancer drug development deal with Eagle Pharma ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O: up 77.0% BUZZ-Cellect Biotech skyrockets after receiving 'intention to grant' patents ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: up 1.9% BUZZ-Up on manufacturing and supply agreement for plasma-derived products ** Advaxis Inc ADXS.O: up 29.9% BUZZ-Advaxis jumps as FDA green-lights prostate cancer trial ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.O: up 5.8% BUZZ-Rises after raising Q3 sales forecast ** CTI Industries Corp CTIB.O: down 16.7% BUZZ-Plunges after co gets delisting notice from Nasdaq ** Kellogg Co K.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Kellogg gains as Credit Suisse raises to "outperform" on increased commitment to cereal ** Patterson Cos Inc PDCO.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Rises after Guggenheim says buy ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 2.9% BUZZ-Rises as SunTrust initiates coverage with 'buy' rating ** Himax Technologies Inc HIMX.O: up 12.5% BUZZ-Set to open at 10-month high on Q4 results ** Marrone Bio Innovations Inc MBII.O: up 12.3% BUZZ-Up after U.S. EPA approves co's biofungicides for hemp plants ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O: down 19.6% BUZZ-Tumbles on $2.2 mln direct stock deal ** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Rises on lower-than-expected 2020 capex forecast ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Merck falls after mixed Keytruda study data in lung cancer patients ** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc APLS.O: up 22.3% BUZZ-'Very strong data with high commercial relevance'- Cantor ** Hecla Mining Co HL.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-Rises on higher prelim Q4 production ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O: down 8.1% BUZZ-Slips on disappointing results, concerns over cancer drug ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Diamondback Energy: Rises on better-than-expected Q4 production

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.28%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.61%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.12%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.70%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.19%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.39%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.18%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.47%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.29%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.26%

