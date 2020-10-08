BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Medtronic, Carnival, JetBlue Airways, Bausch Health, Gilead, Cytokinetics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled progress in negotiations around new fiscal stimulus, while data showed jobless claims remained stubbornly high last week. .N

At 9:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.44% at 28,427.45. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.51% at 3,436.73 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.47% at 11,418.498. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N, up 7.6% ** Arista Networks Inc ANET.N, up 7.1% ** DTE Energy Co DTE.N, up 6.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N, down 7% ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O, down 3.3 % ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, down 2.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AgeX Therapeutics Inc AGE.N, up 244.6% ** Eaton Vance Corp EV.N, up 46.2% ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.N, up 17.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Renren Inc RENN.N, down 8.6% ** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N, down 7% ** Acuity Brands, Inc AYI.N, down 6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Consumer Portfolio Services Inc CPSS.O, up 42.6% ** Alphatec Holdings Inc ATEC.O, up 30.6% ** Carver Bancorp Inc CARV.O, up 17.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cytokinetics Inc CYTK.O, down 42.3% ** Pioneer Power Solutions Inc PPSI.O, down 18.9% ** CVD Equipment Corp CVV.O, down 17.4% ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-Rises as former executive set to return as CEO ** CareDx Inc CDNA.O: up 16.3% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat preliminary Q3 revenue ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 2.1% ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Regeneron, Eli Lilly rise as Trump hails their COVID-19 treatments ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Gains after expansion of Kylie Skin brand ** Alphatec Holdings Inc ATEC.O: up 30.6% BUZZ-Rises on strong Q3 revenue expectation ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 1.9% ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 0.6% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 1.5% ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: up 1.9% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 0.5% ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-U.S. airlines rise on federal aid hopes after Pelosi, Mnuchin talk ** ALJ Regional Holdings Inc ALJJ.O: up 21.7% BUZZ-Up after co raises Q4, FY EBITDA forecast ** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: up 13.9% BUZZ-Surges on disclosing $177 mln capital raise ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Cowen raises PT on hopes of Q3 ad revenue growth ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: up 7.6% BUZZ-IBM gains on plans to spin off infrastructure services unit ** United Microelectronics Corp UMC.N: up 12.2% BUZZ-Rises as September sales jump ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Up on procurement contract for remdesivir ** Bausch Health Cos Inc BHC.N: up 8.9% BUZZ-Rises as co expects Q3 revenue above Street estimates ** Intec Pharma Ltd NTEC.O: up 15.6% BUZZ-Surges on research tie-up with Merck ** Arista Networks Inc ANET.N: up 7.1% BUZZ-JPM sees rebound in 2021, upgrades to 'overweight' ** Eaton Vance EV.N: up 46.2% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 0.9% BUZZ-Eaton Vance: Set to open at over 2-yr high on Morgan Stanley buyout ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 6.0% BUZZ-Gains after Needham raises PT to Street high ** Lonestar Resources US Inc LONE.O: down 12.1% BUZZ-Falls on trading suspension on Nasdaq ** Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc JAZZ.O: up 6.1% BUZZ-Up on positive data, fast track tag for sleep disorder drug USN ** Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc ARWR.O: up 1.4% ** Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd TAK.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Arrowhead, Takeda rise on agreement to develop liver disease treatment ** Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N: down 7.0% BUZZ-Down as profit misses expectations on higher costs ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 0.6% BUZZ-Rises on plan not to enforce vaccine patent during pandemic ** Caladrius Biosciences Inc CLBS.O: down 0.7% BUZZ-Up on opening early study of cell therapy for COVID-19 lung damage ** Gevo Inc GEVO.O: up 12.0% BUZZ- Up on raising capital for strategic plans ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-Morgan Stanley raises FY21 iPhone shipment estimates ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-Medtronic gains after Stifel upgrades to 'buy' ** Cytokinetics Inc CYTK.O: down 42.3% BUZZ-Plunges after mixed data on heart failure drug ** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 0.8% BUZZ-Jumps on offering COVID-19 tests to universities for $5 per test

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.51%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.26%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.55%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.67%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.67%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.78%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.40%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.48%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.17%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.04%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.13%

