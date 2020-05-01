BioTech
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Medigus Ltd, Western Digital Corp, Aemetis Inc

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened to slap new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis, while a profit warning from Amazon added to the gloom..N

At 11:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.66% at 23,941.49. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.93% at 2,856.28 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.00% at 8,711.965. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc <FBHS.N>, up 6.2% ** Clorox Co <CLX.N>, up 3.7% ** Charter Communications Inc <CHTR.O>, up 3.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.OQ>, down 14.1% ** Weyerhaeuser Co <WY.N>, down 13.1% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 11.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy <UTRN.N>, up 27.7% ** John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF <JHMT.N>, up 24.4% ** North European Oil Royalty Trust <NRT.N>, up 14.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Microsectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3x <BNKD.N>, down 18% ** Direxion Daily Latin America Bull 3x Shares <LBJ.N>, down 15.9 % ** Microsectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x <NRGU.N>, down 15.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Medigus Ltd <MDGS.O>, up 69% ** Lyra Therapeutics Inc <LYRA.O>, up 35.9% ** Int Mny Exprs <IMXI.O>, up 29.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Pixelworks Inc <PXLW.O>, down 24.1% ** Marlin Business Services Corp <MRLN.O>, down 18.6% ** HUB Group <HUBG.O>, down 17.5% ** Stryker Corp SYK.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Stryker's recovery after coronavirus crisis is tough to chart ** Medigus Ltd MDGS.O: up 69.0%

BUZZ-Medigus: Surges on first commercial order for COVID-19 test kits ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 2.3% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N>: down 2.3% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 4.5% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 3.4% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 3.0% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.6%

BUZZ-U.S. banks track sliding yields amid risk-off sentiment ** United States Steel Corp X.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-US Steel drops as shutdown triggers biggest adj loss in 12 qtrs ** Weyerhaeuser Co WY.N: down 13.1%

BUZZ-Weyerhaeuser eyes steepest fall in 6 weeks on suspending dividend, cutting production ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Tesla continues slide as co drops price for China-made Model 3 cars by 10% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat: Falls after Wells Fargo downgrades on soft foodservice demand ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-U.S. Silica: Tumbles on grim frac sand outlook, wider Q1 loss ** CURO Group Holdings Corp CURO.N: down 13.3%

BUZZ-CURO Group Holdings: Drops on disappointing Q1 profit ** XBiotech Inc XBIT.O: down 6.1%

BUZZ-XBiotech: Rises on accelerating antibody therapy for COVID-19 ** Zendesk Inc ZEN.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Zendesk shares drop as co pulls 2020 forecast, post wider Q1 loss ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 8.9% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: down 5.0% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 4.6% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: down 3.4%

BUZZ-U.S. casinos: Tumble on weaker-than-expected Macau gaming revenue ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 3.8% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 2.0% ** 3M Co MMM.N: down 1.8% ** Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N: down 5.1% ** Honeywell International Inc HON.N: down 4.6% ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 4.4%

BUZZ-U.S. industrials fall as Trump threatens new tariffs on China * Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-Street View: Twitter's nest at risk as ad birds fly to peers ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 2.3% BUZZ-Street View: McDonald's has the right ingredients to keep customers lovin' it ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.8% BUZZ-PREVIEW: Chevron dips ahead of quarterly results ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 4.2% BUZZ-PREVIEW: Exxon shares down over 2% ahead of results ** HCA Healthcare Inc HCA.N: down 4.6% BUZZ-Bernstein expects COVID-19 to weigh on HCA Healthcare's profit, cuts PT ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Street View: Apple's iPhone sales should be back as people 'get out of home ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: down 0.9% BUZZ-Street view: Comcast's broadband business shines; TV unit struggles ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: down 14.1% BUZZ-Western Digital: Slides as co suspends dividend, misses Q3 profit estimate ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: down 1.0% BUZZ-Street View: Kraft Heinz's stockpiling-led growth could be short-lived ** MGM Resorts Internationals MGM.N: down 8.9% BUZZ-MGM Resorts: Slides after coronavirus knocks down Q1 topline

** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 5.3% BUZZ-Gilead: Drops on flat profit; co plans to expand remdesivir production BUZZ-Street View: Too early to call shots on Gilead's remdesivir profits ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 6.4% BUZZ-Moderna: Rises on deal to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: down 7.2% BUZZ-United Airlines: Falls after reporting $1.7 bln quarterly loss ** Clorox Co CLX.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Clorox raises 2020 forecast on strong demand for cleaning products, shares up ** Aemetis Inc AMTX.O: up 150.0% BUZZ-Aemetis Inc: Surges as co begins CO2 deliveries to privately-held Messer ** Pixelworks Inc PXLW.O: down 24.1% BUZZ-Pixelworks slides on Q1 rev miss; Craig Hallum cuts PT on weak Q2 guidance ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 12.4% BUZZ-Co-Diagnostics: Up on COVID-19 test performance data

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.74%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 4.22%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.14%

Energy

.SPNY

down 4.25%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.42%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.90%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.69%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.19%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.64%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.47%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.96%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

