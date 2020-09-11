BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-MediciNova Inc, Atara Biotherapeutics, Muscle Maker Inc
U.S. stocks rose on Friday, after a pullback in the previous session, as Oracle's solid quarterly results underscored the resilience of tech-related companies during the coronavirus crisis. .N
At 10:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.55% at 27,686.84. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.44% at 3,353.94 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.35% at 10,957.606. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp <CTSH.OQ>, up 5.1% ** PerkinElmer Inc <PKI.N>, up 4% ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.OQ>, up 3.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** NortonLifeLock Inc <NLOK.OQ>, down 6.5% ** Darden Restaurants Inc <DRI.N>, down 3.3% ** Host Hotels & Resorts Inc <HST.N>, down 2.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Zymeworks Inc <ZYME.N>, up 12.5% ** Daqo New Energy Corp <DQ.N>, up 11.8% ** Teck Resources Ltd <TECK.N>, up 9.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Brigham Minerals Inc <MNRL.N>, down 12.9% ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, down 7.7% ** Revolve Group Inc <RVLV.N>, down 7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** BioFrontera AG <BFRA.O.O>, up 31% ** Wilhelmina International Inc <WHLM.O>, up 23.9% ** Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc <CKPT.O>, up 26.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Jerrick Media Holdings Inc <CRTD.O>, down 51.3% ** Evofem Biosciences Inc <EVFM.O>, down 21.6% ** Amyris Inc <AMRS.O>, down 17.7% ** Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc STSA.O: down 10.3%
BUZZ-Credit Suisse double downgrades, lowest PT in Street ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 3.3%
BUZZ-Rises as strong revenue, outlook prompt PT hikes ** Amyris Inc AMRS.O: down 17.7%
BUZZ-Falls as LAVVAN files $881 mln lawsuit citing patent infringement ** Northern Oil and Gas Inc NOG.A: up 4.9%
BUZZ-Soars after buying producing assets in Delaware Basin ** Brigham Minerals Inc MNRL.N: down 12.7%
BUZZ-Brigham Minerals slides as Warburg Pincus sells remaining stake ** LightPath Technologies Inc LTPH.O: up 3.5%
BUZZ-Shines on strong Q4 results ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 5.7%
BUZZ-Falls on warning of higher H2 costs due to COVID-19 ** Daqo New Energy Corp DQ.N: up 11.5%
BUZZ-Rises as unit submits IPO application on China's STAR market ** iRhythm Technologies Inc IRTC.O: up 0.7%
BUZZ-Near-term revenue growth priced in, Needham says ** i3 Verticals Inc IIIV.O: down 7.6%
BUZZ-Down after co prices stock offering ** Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO.O: down 8.7%
BUZZ-Drops after pricing stock offering ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 3.9%
BUZZ-Set for best day in two weeks ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 3.3%
BUZZ-Rises as brokerages raise PT after Q1 results beat ** BioTelemetry Inc BEAT.O: up 7.2%
BUZZ-Needham begins with 'buy' on robust growth drivers ** Zumiez Inc ZUMZ.O: up 16.0%
BUZZ-Rises as skateboard demand drives Q2 results beat ** Town Sports International Holdings Inc CLUB.O: down 12.1%
BUZZ-Drops as report says co plans to file for bankruptcy ** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI.O: down 7.6%
BUZZ-Drops on $350 mln equity raise ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: down 15.3%
BUZZ-Refutes short-seller's allegations, considers legal recourse ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 2.2%
BUZZ-Rises on positive data from partner's COVID-19 vaccine ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 1.4%
BUZZ-Wells Fargo cuts PT to Street low on higher costs ** Travelers Cos TRV.N: up 0.9%
BUZZ-Wells Fargo upgrades, raises PT on lift from hard market dynamics ** Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA.O: up 10.7%
BUZZ-Rises on positive early-stage multiple sclerosis therapy study results ** VBL Therapeutics Ltd VBLT.O: up 6.0%
BUZZ-Rises on positive data from multiple sclerosis treatment trial ** Muscle Maker Inc GRIL.O: down 8.0%
BUZZ-Slides on discounted follow-on offer
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.44%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.43%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.45%
Energy
.SPNY
up 0.59%
Financial
.SPSY
up 0.32%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.45%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 1.06%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 0.33%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 1.09%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 0.04%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.21%
(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)
