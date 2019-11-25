US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Medicines Co, Uber, Tiffany, TD Ameritrade

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as expectations of a trade truce were strengthened by a report that the world's two largest economies were "very close" to a deal, while jeweler Tiffany surged after agreeing to a sale. .N

At 7:22 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.24% at 27,930. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.19% at 3,117.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.28% at 8,303.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust <ROYT.K>, up 10.2% ** Avaya Holdings Corp <AVYA.K>, up 8% ** Tiffany & Co <TIF>, up 5.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** McDermott International Inc <MDR>, down 8.4% ** Uber Technologies Inc <UBER.K>, down 4.2% ** Maxar Technologies Inc <MAXR.K>, down 4.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, up 50.6% ** Proteon Therapeutics Inc <PRTO.O>, up 25.8% ** Medicines Co <MDCO.O>, up 0.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ameri Holdings Inc <AMRH.O>, down 27.7% ** Pulmatrix Inc <PULM.O>, down 14.7% ** The9 Ltd <NCTY.O>, down 13.6% ** The Medicines Co MDCO.O: up 22.5% premarket BUZZ-'Mission accomplished': Shares surge on Novartis' takeover

** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.O: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Slides after losing London operating license ** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST.O: up 22.1% premarket BUZZ- Surges on FDA approval of neurological disorder treatment ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: up 5.8% premarket BUZZ- Gains after agreeing to LVMH's higher offer ** TD Ameritrade AMTD.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Shares gain as bigger rival Charles Schwab to buy company

