BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-McKesson, Biogen, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Yum Brands, GrubHub

U.S. stock indexes treaded water on Wednesday as investors assessed mixed corporate reports in the thick of earnings season, while bracing for a policy decision by the Federal Reserve later in the day. .N

At 11:40 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.08% at 27,048.76. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.13% at 3,032.89 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.19% at 8,261.127. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** General Electric Co GE.N, up 11.1% ** Centene Corp CNC.N, up 7.9% ** FMC Corp FMC.N, up 6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW.OQ, down 15.3% ** Yum! Brands Inc YUM.N, down 8.8% ** McKesson Corp MCK.N, down 7.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Unisys Corp UIS.N, up 17.6% ** Inphi Corp IPHI.N, up 17.2% ** PG&E Corp PCG.N, up 15.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Quad/Graphics Inc QUAD.N, down 52% ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N, down 31.7% ** Mayville Engineering Co Inc MEC.N, down 24.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Iveric Bio Inc ISEE.O, up 36.8% ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp BGFV.O, up 30.7% ** Onespan Inc OSPN.O, up 19.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc CYCN.O, down 78% ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O, down 27.6% ** Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.O, down 23.3%

** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 2.5% BUZZ-Risk of finding asbestos in baby powder seems off the table - JP Morgan ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 1.7% BUZZ-Falls after company forecasts Q4 revenue below estimates ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 11.1% BUZZ-Set to open near 3-month high after profit beat ** Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc CPRX.O: down 13.7% BUZZ-Slides after $375k-a-year drug flunks late-stage study ** Mattel Inc MAT.O: up 16.7% BUZZ-Soars on resolving accounting probe, dodges tariff fallout ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: down 27.6% BUZZ-Street View: FDA stuck between a rock and a hard place with AMAG drug ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: up 11.8% BUZZ-Eyes near 12-yr high as strong back-to-school season drives Q3 beat ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp BGFV.O: up 30.7% BUZZ-Surges after Q3 profit more than doubles ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Gains after FDA approves new multiple sclerosis drug

** Yum Brands Inc YUM.N: down 8.8% ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: up 6.2% BUZZ-Yum Brands: Falls as GrubHub investment, Pizza Hut drags ** Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc YMAB.O: down 8.6% BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 7.9% ** WellCare Health Plans Inc WCG.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-Centene shoots up as WellCare posts big Q3 profit beat ** Molina Healthcare Inc MOH.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-Falls on higher-than-expected medical costs ** Clearside Biomedical Inc CLSD.O: up 19.1% ** Regenxbio Inc RGNX.O: down 12.5% BUZZ-Clearside Biomedical jumps as Regenxbio exercises option ** Tupperware Brand Corp TUP.N: down 31.7% BUZZ-Stale after second quarterly miss, weak forecast ** Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc CYCN.O: down 78.0% BUZZ-Set to touch all-time low on mid-stage trial failures ** C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW.O: down 15.3% BUZZ-Down on quarterly profit miss ** Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Falls on dismal results ** Garmin Ltd GRMN.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Lifts on Q3 beat and raise ** Anixter International Inc AXE.N: up 14.9%

BUZZ-To be taken private, shares jump USN ** Skyline Champion Corp SKY.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Shares slip as slight profit beat fails to impress ** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Up on record three day sales of 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' ** Exact Sciences Corp EXAS.O: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Falls on revised 2019 revenue forecast ** Belden Inc BDC.N: down 9.9%

BUZZ-Shares hit by Grass Valley divestiture plan, forecast cut ** The Southern Co SO.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises on 'impressive' Q3 beat ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 1.7%

** PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.O: up 5.9%

** Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Street View: Hold on Novartis gene therapy study likely to benefit rivals ** Hess Corp HES.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Slips after lower oil, natural gas prices hit results ** Silicon Motion Technology Corp SIMO.O: up 11.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 profit, revenue beat

** Quad/Graphics Inc QUAD.N: down 52.0%

BUZZ-Hits record low on full-year sales forecast cut USN ** Aptiv PLC APTV.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Falls as GM-UAW strike weighs on Q3 results, spurs FY forecast cut ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Falls after mixed Q2; opioid settlement concerns persist ** Yum China Holdings YUMC.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Jefferies cuts PT on Q3 revenue miss ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Concho Resources: Rises on higher Q3 production

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.02%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.25%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.20%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.56%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.58%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.40%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.31%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.02%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.70%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.08%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.70%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

