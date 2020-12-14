BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-McDonald's, Nike, Cognizant

Commodities
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday as consumer stocks surged on the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine campaign, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a $39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the year's biggest deals. .N

At 12:48 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.04% at 30,058.01. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.15% at 3,669 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.99% at 12,500.368. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals <ALXN.O>, up 30.8% ** Incyte Corp <INCY.O>, up 7.1% ** Mosaic Company <MOS.N>, up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, down 7.6% ** Huntington Bancshares <HBAN.O>, down 5.5% ** Diamondback Energy <FANG.O>, down 4.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Renesola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 33.9% ** AAM S&P Emerging Markets <EEMD.N>, up 21.2% ** Sandridge Energy <SD.N>, up 19% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Solarwinds Corp <SWI.N>, down 17.4% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings <AMC.N>, down 16.7% ** Dynagas LNG Partners LP <DLNG.N>, down 16.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Arvinas Inc <ARVN.O>, up 96.3% ** BioCardia Inc <BCDA.O>, up 90.1% ** Big Rock Partners <BRPAU.O>, up 90% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Tenzing Acquisition Corp <TZACU.O>, down 40.5% ** Sellas Life Sciences <SLS.O>, down 22.8% ** Greenwich LifeSciences <GLSI.O>, down 22% ** DoorDash Inc DASH.N: down 12.1%

BUZZ-DoorDash dips, analyst downgrades while raising price target ** Synlogic SYBX.O: up 13.2%

BUZZ-Synlogic: Up as co advances in early-stage trial of cancer therapy ** Arvinas ARVN.O: up 96.3%

BUZZ-Arvinas: Soars on promising cancer pipeline updates ** Walt Disney DIS.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Disney dips after Friday's surge as BMO moves to sidelines ** Avient Corp AVNT.N: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Avient Corp: Rises on higher Q4 forecast as demand conditions improve

** Anixa Biosciences ANIX.O: down 10.9%

BUZZ-Anixa Biosciences says COVID-19 therapy candidate similar to remdesivir; shares rise

** Cognizant CTSH.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Cognizant: Rises on hiking share buyback plan by $2 bln

** Nike NKE.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Nike: Rises as UBS bumps up PT ahead of results

** Legend Biotech LEGN.O: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Legend Biotech: Up on FDA nod to begin human trials of lymphoma treatmentUSN

** McDonald's < MCD.N>: up 2.3%

BUZZ-McDonald's: Up as UBS says burger chain cooking up juicy 2021, upgrades ** Nvidia NVDA.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Nvidia rises for third day; Evercore hikes PT on growth opportunities ** Charles Schwab SCHW.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Charles Schwab: Gains on strong monthly activity data ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Snap Inc: Falls after Reddit's Dubsmash deal ** Qudian Inc QD.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Qudian Inc: Falls as Q3 disappoints on low credit lending ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Hexo Corp: Rises as Q1 revenue beats on adult-use cannabis sales growth

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.21%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.10%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.02%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.93%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.64%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.11%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.30%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.82%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.39%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.29%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.03%

(Compiled by Rithika Krishna)

((rithika.krishna@thomsonreuters.com))

