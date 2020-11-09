BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-McDonald's, New York Times, Pfizer, JPM, Apollo Global, American Airlines

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock prices surged on Monday as news of the first successful late stage COVID-19 vaccine trials stirred hopes of the economy emerging from a year of pandemic-driven crisis. .N

At 8:29 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 5.57% at 29,776. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 4.28% at 3,650.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.62% at 12,149.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Amc Entertat Hld <AMC>, up 83.1% ** Ashford Hosptlty <AHT>, up 41.0% ** Cinemark Hldgs <CNK>, up 40.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Highpoint Resrcs <HPR>, down 23.4% ** Duff & Plp Mdstm <DSE>, down 17.1% ** Nautilus Inc <NLS>, down 13.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sundial Growers Inc <SNDL.O>, up 128.0% ** Aptevo Therapeutics Inc <APVO.O>, up 112.0% ** Company name not found <HOFVW.O>, up 54.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Monocle Acquisition <MNCLW.O>, down 43.6% ** Quidel Corp <QDEL.O>, down 32.3% ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, down 28.2% ** New York Times NYT.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Evercore ISI upgrades on subscriber growth expectations

** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 128.0% premarket

** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 12.0% premarket

** Aphria Inc APHA.O: up 15.3% premarket

** Cronos Group CRON.O: up 14.0% premarket

** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: up 30.6% premarket

** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 20.5% premarket

BUZZ-Pot stocks high on Biden election win

** Array Technologies ARRY.O: down 4.0% premarket

BUZZ-JPM, CS start coverage eyeing solar market growth

** MSCI Turkey ETF TUR.O: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as country's finance minister resigns

** Biogen BIIB.O: down 28.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug no longer a slam dunk

** F5 Networks FFIV.O: up 14.3% premarket BUZZ-Up on report of Elliott's stake

** Pfizer PFE.N: up 16.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after company says its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 9.1% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 7.2% premarket ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 8.4% premarket ** Citigroup C.N: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-U.S. banks track market gains as Pfizer says vaccine effective

** TrueCar TRUE.O: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises after brokerage upgrades to 'market outperform'

** Pfizer PFE.N: up 16.1% premarket ** BioNTech BNTX.O: up 27.2% premarket BUZZ-Rise as COVID-19 vaccine shown effective in large study

** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 8.5% premarket ** Visa Inc V.N: up 6.9% premarket ** American Express Co AXP.N: up 19.0% premarket BUZZ-U.S. card firms jump on vaccine cheer

** Fisker Inc FSR.N: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Cowen initiates with 'outperform'

** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: CVS Health's long-term story seems intact

** KKR & Co Inc KKR.N: up 4.9% premarket ** Blackstone Group Inc BX.N: up 2.8% premarket ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 4.3% premarket ** Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N: up 4.4% premarket BuZZ-U.S. private equity firms rise as Pfizer says vaccine effective

** Calliditas Therapeutics CALT.O: up 50.0% premarket BUZZ-Soars on positive data for its kidney disease treatment

** American Airlines AAL.O: up 23.8% premarket ** Hilton Worldwide HLT.N: up 15.3% premarket ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 31.0% premarket ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 15.3% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines, travel stocks soar after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective

