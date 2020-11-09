BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-McDonald's, New York Times, Pfizer, JPM

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures tracking the S&P 500 hit a record high on Monday after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study. .N

At 7:55 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 5.21% at 29,674. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 3.84% at 3,635.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.78% at 11,981. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Amc Entertat Hld <AMC>, up 59.0% ** Penn Real Est <PEI>, up 41.4% ** Carnival Plc Adr <CUK>, up 35.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Highpoint Resrcs <HPR>, down 29.3% ** Fiverr Intrntltd <FVRR.K>, down 11% ** Wayfair Inc <W>, down 10.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sundial Growers Inc <SNDL.O>, up 136.0% ** Aptevo Therapeutics Inc <APVO.O>, up 95.1% ** Company name not found <CALT.O>, up 50.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Monocle Acquisition <MNCLW.O>, down 40% ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, down 28.9% ** Company name not found <ENLV.O>, down 23.5% ** McDonald's MCD.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Seen posting 10% earnings drop

** New York Times NYT.N: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Evercore ISI upgrades on subscriber growth expectations

** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 136.0% premarket

** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 8.2% premarket

** Aphria Inc APHA.O: up 11.8% premarket

** Cronos Group CRON.O: up 13.4% premarket

** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: up 22.0% premarket

** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 16.4% premarket

BUZZ-Pot stocks high on Biden election win

** Array Technologies ARRY.O: down 0.7% premarket

BUZZ-JPM, CS start coverage eyeing solar market growth

** MSCI Turkey ETF TUR.O: up 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as country's finance minister resigns

** Biogen BIIB.O: down 28.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug no longer a slam dunk

** F5 Networks FFIV.O: up 9.8% premarket BUZZ-Up on report of Elliott's stake

** Pfizer PFE.N: up 11.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after company says its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 8.0% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 6.6% premarket ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 7.9% premarket ** Citigroup C.N: up 8.2% premarket BUZZ-U.S. banks track market gains as Pfizer says vaccine effective

